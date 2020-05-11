Amnesty International on Monday accused the Syrian regime and its ally Russia of “war crimes” after documenting 18 attacks last year against schools and medical centers in northwestern Syria.

This region, where Idlib province is located, the country’s last great jihadist and rebel stronghold at war, has enjoyed a precarious ceasefire since the beginning of March, after months of a bloody regime offensive, backed by aviation. from Moscow.

The operation, which was relaunched in December, was accompanied by almost daily airstrikes and has caused nearly a million displaced people, according to the UN, as well as almost 500 civilian deaths, notes the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

Between May 5, 2019 and February 25, 2020, Amnesty International claims to have documented 18 attacks on medical facilities and schools by the Bashar al-Asad or Russian forces.

“Evidence shows that, globally, documented attacks by Syrian and Russian government forces involve a myriad of serious violations of international humanitarian law,” Amnesty notes.

“These violations amount to war crimes,” adds the London-based organization.

Oenegé accuses the regime and Russia of having “deliberately directed attacks against civilians and civil infrastructure, such as hospitals and schools.”

Most of the attacks, both against Idlib and against insurgent territories in neighboring Aleppo or Hama provinces, took place in January and February 2020, Amnesty said.

The oenegé cites Russian aerial bombardments near a hospital in the city of Ariha on January 29 that destroyed at least two residential buildings and killed 11 civilians.

Amnesty accuses the regime of attacking a school in the city of Idlib on February 25 with cluster munitions – prohibited by international law – and killing three people.

“The latest offensive has perpetuated an abominable pattern of widespread and systematic attacks aimed at terrorizing the civilian population,” Amnesty regional director Heba Morayef said in a statement.

“Russia has continued to provide invaluable military support (to the regime), especially by directly carrying out illegal airstrikes” and this “facilitates” “war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Syrian army,” it argues.

The Idlib region is home to three million civilians, half of whom have already been displaced from other regions reconquered by the regime.

The war in Syria, which began in 2011 with the suppression of pro-democracy protests, has caused more than 380,000 deaths and millions of displaced people.