Amnesia Ibiza announces the first virtual party by partnering with Decentral Games

Decentral Games and Amnesia Ibiza have announced a partnership to develop the world’s first virtual club in the metaverse.

The Amnesia Ibiza club, powered by Decentral Games, will bring the Amnesia Ibiza experience from the real world to the virtual world. Without needing to be in Ibiza, electronic music fans from all over the world they can look forward to having fun and socializing on three new dance floors from Amnesia in the metaverse.

Crypto art

The Amnesia Ibiza digital club, promoted by Decentral Games, will have 3 spaces:

The “Iconic Terrace”: where users can move around one of the best and most recognized dance floors in the world, listen to music or watch live broadcast sessions from Ibiza

The museum: where the user can enjoy musical and visual contents of the history of Ibiza, brochures, paintings and even clubber clothes; both the current and the previous year.

Amnesia Arena: which will host new talents, concerts or other special shows.

NFT music

Metaverse, NFT and rewards

Decentral Games also plans to develop an Amnesia store within the metaverse club to offer exclusive NFTs, ranging from electronic music, DJ autographs, art pieces to portable in-game devices that people can use in the metaverse.

These limited edition NFTs will be produced in collaboration with famous DJs and producers, and will appeal to music fans interested in digital collectibles from their favorite artists.

NFT

These NFTs also allow Decentral Games members to earn additional $ DG token rewards when they use them while playing at Decentral Games.

Members of the Decentral Games community can also look forward to regular exclusive NFT auctions during music events.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that support new talent living in regions of the world where they have little access to avenues to monetize their own music.

Read more

blockchain Spain

An alternative to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is driving demand for alternative entertainment as There is no certainty when governments around the world can control COVID-19 despite the availability of vaccines.

According to Decentral Games CEO Miles Anthony:

“There is a change in the way people attend music events these days. We’ve seen an increase in people joining our Decentral Games community as we celebrated our recent event with the live performance of DJ NIGHTMRE. Our next event for the launch of our latest casino, the Atari themed casino with a platinum selling DJ, the live performance of Dillon Francis is expected to break the record number of users.

NFT music

At the same time, Decentral Games Director of Investor Relations Gabriel Mellace noted:

“Bringing such an established name from the entertainment industry to the metaverse is very exciting for us. […] This partnership is a move that will surely breathe new life into both parties, which is expected not only to add value to the user experience, but also to the overall value of the market. ”

Blockchain

High expectations

Amnesia Brand Manager Sergi Blaya commented on the high expectations of the project:

“This partnership with Decentral Games will bring a piece of the heart of Amnesia and Ibiza into the homes of our fans, allowing them to recreate a unique experience through the 3D metaverse environment of Decentral Games. We have always focused on offering our clients the best party of their lives, now with the pandemic we must try to bring a little piece of Ibiza to every home wherever they are ”.

Spain blockchain identity

It is expected that the virtual launch of the Amnesia Ibiza metaverse club in June. Amnesia is preparing a lineup of world-famous DJs and artists, to be announced later.

Likewise, there will be exclusive opportunities to meet and greet $ DG holders with these artists.

$ DG is Decentral Games’ governance token, in which $ DG holders own the rights to propose and vote on key decisions that shape the future of Decentral Games.

The post Amnesia Ibiza announces the first virtual party by partnering with Decentral Games was seen for the first time on BeInCrypto.