450 thousand micro-enterprises, in danger of disappearing, points out the National Tourist Business Council.

The plan to face the Covid-19 in terms of economic recovery, presented on Sunday by President AMLO, “Does not recognize or address the magnitude of the global crisis that day by day destroys the capacity to generate and preserve employment in the business sector in general, and tourism in particular, and whose consequences, in terms of employment, could be devastating and irreversible ”, warned the National Tourist Business Council (CNET).

In a letter he stated that 450 thousand micro businesses are in danger of disappearing.

“We make an urgent call so that, collaboratively, government and private initiative can protect and conserve the almost 4 million direct jobs generated by the Tourism sector, ”asked the CNET.

“Companies from the hotel, restaurant, aviation and service sectors, registered at the end of March a 50% drop in your income. Many are already using lines of credit to cover current expenses. However, day by day it becomes a greater challenge to maintain our main and most valuable asset: our employees, ”he added.

“The value chain of the tourism sector, which currently amounts to $ 65 billion, is in an extremely delicate position, and preserving it is a national strategic matter, since it should not be forgotten that Tourism is already the third net source of foreign currency in Mexico ”, Rounding.

For this reason, he called for actions concrete aimed at safeguarding jobs, the economy of families and companies.

He recalled that, during March, the CNET sent three letters to the Government of the Republic, through the Office of the Presidency, as well as to the Secretariats of Finance, Economy and Tourism, in which we propose 14 support measures for the sector, as well as internal austerity actions that allow us to preserve the workforce, take care of the liquidity of the companies and, once the crisis is over, take measures to reactivate the tourism industry, through promotion and incentives for investment.

He clarified that none of these measures implies tax condonations, but that extensions, supports and facilities are requested.

“Today, more than ever, Actions are urgently needed to support the tourism industry. Times demand rapid, firm and forceful measures that help preserve jobs, avoid a solvency crisis in the sector, and lay the foundations for immediate recovery. We urge the Government of the Republic to join our effort, “the council concluded.

