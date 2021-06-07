AMLO’s bloc is on track to lose its legislative supermajority

(Bloomberg) – The coalition of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is on track to lose its supermajority in the Lower House after the midterm elections, hurting its chances of passing constitutional reforms to advance its nationalist agenda.

The president’s Morena party and its allies would have between 265 and 292 seats in the House of 500 lawmakers, well below its current two-thirds majority, according to a partial recount of Sunday’s vote by the country’s electoral institute.

Bonds and the peso rose in early trading, as López Obrador became increasingly likely to face stronger controls on his power in parliament.

While the president was not on the ballot, the drop in support for his party suggests that his luck may be waning three years after winning with a landslide victory. Mexico has experienced one of the highest death rates from the pandemic, while its inability to curb corruption and horrific bloodshed across the country were seen as a setback for Morena to be successful in voting. The election ended up being one of the most violent in Mexican history.

The reduction of the majority will make it much more difficult for López Obrador to achieve his goal of passing sweeping legislative changes, especially in Mexico’s key energy sector. After enjoying strong majorities in both houses of Congress since taking office in late 2018, López Obrador will now have to deal with stronger opposition as he tries to carry out his ambitious reform of Mexico, known as the “Fourth Transformation” .

For Verónica Ortiz, a political analyst in Mexico City, the results are a big setback for Morena and the president in the sense that they will have to negotiate in the future. He estimates that López Obrador will become more radical and will try to govern by decree and referendum, since he does not really have the disposition of a negotiator.

The peso strengthened 0.9% and was the fastest growing currency in a basket of emerging market currencies. Mexico’s euro bonds due February 2031 were up 0.14 cents against the euro to 115.832.

Morena’s individual count will drop from the 253 seats he now holds to between 190 and 203 seats, forcing him to work with his current allies to keep his majority simple. It will obtain between 34.9% and 35.8% of the votes, compared to the 37.3% it obtained in 2018. The opposition party PAN came in second place with 106 to 117 seats, followed by the PRI with 63 to 75 seats.

The election was plagued with violence, with dozens of candidates killed, kidnapped or attacked. In addition to the lower house, 15 state governorates and hundreds of city councils and local legislatures were at stake. Turnout was between 51.7% and 52.5%, the electoral authority said Sunday night.

There are also other factors that may have contributed to the loss of political support for the president, such as his regular outbursts at the media and the “elites”: although they are effective in the poorer southern region, they present the risk of alienating key strata of more educated voters who backed him three years ago in a revolt against the failure of traditional parties to fight corruption. A deadly accident on the Mexico City subway also damaged his government in a central stronghold.

The result slows down the president’s project to transform the country, at least in constitutional matters, according to Javier Martín Reyes, a political scientist at the CIDE research center in Mexico City, who believes that the risk is that López Obrador will continue to bet on decrees and laws that they are probably unconstitutional, generating more tension, making the judiciary more important.

