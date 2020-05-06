President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the beneficiaries of the “The School is Ours” program can now collect the resources assigned in April at Banco Azteca branches. Read: Gatell: Peak of epidemic will be on May 8

In his morning press conference, the President presented details of the program that in March and April of this year represented an investment of 8 thousand 875.95 million pesos.

It is time to propose new forms of political, economic and social coexistence. Morning conference. https://t.co/dBx7Eq8uzH – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

May 6, 2020

According to the figures presented, 3 thousand 948.60 million pesos have already been paid to 22 thousand 653 parents’ committees, and in April 4 thousand 927.35 million pesos were assigned to 25 thousand 510 committees.

Read: Tech giants grow at the pace of confinement, with uncertainties

Read: Pay tuition without having classes: now thinks the SEP

“It has been decided to deliver the maintenance budget directly to each school, not to pass it through government agencies, federal or state or municipal, but from the Federal Treasury to the school, to the society of parents,” he said.

If it is a school of 5 to 50 students, 150 thousand pesos per school year; if it is a school with 50 to 150 students, 200 thousand pesos; if it is 250 students and more, 500 thousand pesos “.

López Obrador affirmed that a committee was formed in each school that will receive the funds and that the majority are headed by women.

“What matters to me now is to report that 25,510 schools are already receiving almost 5 billion pesos,” he said.

And I want to inform that they can already go to the bank, in this case it is Banco Azteca, to take out the 150, 200 or 500 thousand pesos. “

The President insisted on his proposal that these resources be used for the maintenance and improvement of school facilities, so that jobs are generated and the local economy is reactivated.

“What we want is that they help us so that these 25 thousand 510 schools become 25 thousand 510 work fronts, that due to the current circumstances the money is not used, to be precise, for computers that many come to offer,” he said. .

“That it be used, of course, is voluntary for construction, whether it is to expand the classrooms on the fences in the multipurpose classrooms in the bathrooms in everything that may mean hiring master masons to construction workers. We see in the next installment, because this is annual, it is per school year, if they use the resources for other purposes. “

López Obrador mentioned that the program will be expanded, since for now it covers 50,000 schools but in reality the beneficiaries will be 170,000.

.