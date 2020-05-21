López Obrador explained that a new formula to measure well-being is going to be applied in Mexico; will summon specialists for its elaboration

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, stated that he is working on the elaboration of a New formula for measure well-being of the towns, and said parameter will be alternative to Gross domestic product (GDP).

“I am now working on an index to measure well-being, an alternative index to measure GDP, a new parameter that will measure growth itself, but also well-being, and also degrees of social inequality. If there is growth and there is less inequality, another ingredient in this new parameter will be accepted: the happiness of the people, ”he said.

“Technocrats Won’t Like It, but if they do not like it, maybe it is good for us (…) There are countries where the level of happiness is measured and that is part of well-being ”, he stressed.

López Obrador He explained that this New formula is going to be applied in Mexico, for which it will make a call to specialists for its elaboration, because, he assured “we cannot continue measuring in the same way”.

“We are going to apply it in Mexico. It is a different measurement system and perhaps we contribute to having other parameters in the world to be able to know if there really is well-being, because progress without justice is setback. It is not just about accumulating wealth and less if it is about accumulating wealth in a few hands, the distribution of income is important, ”he reiterated.

“I am going to summon econometrists, mathematicians, economists, sociologists, anthropologists, psychologists and specialists. For us to do something new. I am going to present the problem, I am going to present the hypothesis, we are going to develop something new, an interesting contribution ”, he argued.

“Growth is useless if it is not accompanied by equality. Democracy must be added to the formula. There has to be growth, with austerity, with culture, with happiness, and that was previously called development, the term growth was not used much in the economy, more development was used, it had a broader connotation, ”he reiterated.

