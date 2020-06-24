The President of Mexico will visit Donald Trump and the fact has become a trend on social networks, as it is AMLO’s first trip abroad.

AMLO has positioned himself as one of the most influential politicians on social networks.

The morning conferences are the main communication strategy of the president.

In the first days of July the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will visit Donald Trump and this will become the first visit abroad by the Mexican president.

The first details that have been confirmed by the president warn that the Prime Minister of Canada will also participate in the meeting, Justin Trudeau.

“It will be soon, we are just waiting to define the character of the meeting. We want the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to also participate, ”explained the president of a meeting that would have to do with the formalization of the Mexico Free Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada.

AMLO’s first trip abroad will take place in the first days of July, since on July 1 he will celebrate two years of winning the presidential elections, warning that today or tomorrow the date on which the meeting with Trump will take place will be confirmed and the Canadian president.

The confirmation of his visit to Trump comes after the US president announced that he would meet in Washington with AMLO, whom he thanked for the reduction of illegal migration of Mexicans and Central Americans to his country, warning that it has reduced by 87 percent.

“We have implemented innovative agreements with Mexico. I want to thank the President of Mexico. He is a great guy. I think he will come to Washington, to the White House, very soon, ”Trump said at a press conference in the state of Arizona.

