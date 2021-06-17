AMLO will raffle the residences of “El Chapo” and “El Señor de los Cielos” on September 15



This is the second raffle organized by the López Obrador government, the cost of the tickets will be $ 24.4 dollars

The government of Mexico announced the holding of a grand draw by the National Lottery in which they will raffle off 22 prizes with a value of approximately $ 12.2 million ($ 250 million Mexican pesos).

Perhaps there are more striking drawings when it comes to the amounts that a person can win, but what makes this raffle different is that Among the awards are two residences that were owned by two of the most dangerous drug traffickers in Mexico, we refer to “El Chapo” Guzmán and Amado Carrillo “The Lord of the Skies”.

No images of the properties were shown, but they are generally characterized by the eccentric tastes of their owners.

Margarita González Saravia, the general director of the National Lottery, announced that prizes in kind recovered by the Attorney General’s Office or that were irregularly in the hands of government offices will be raffled off.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) pointed out that what is obtained from this raffle will be destined to welfare programs, such as the construction of roads in marginalized communities and in health and education for the population.

“It is about returning to the people, the town, assets that have been confiscated or residences, planes, everything we can raffle, so that what is obtained, is destined to the development of the country and the well-being of the people, to be used for education, for health, for the construction of roads, in marginalized communities, to help poor people, “he said. AMLO in his morning conference.

The prizes to be auctioned by the National Lottery are 22 properties, among which also highlights a box in the Azteca State, with expiration until 2044, in addition to departments in different cities of the country.

The great draw will take place at 4:00 p.m. on September 15 at the headquarters building of the National Lottery and the cost of tickets will be $ 24.4 dollars ($ 500 Mexican pesos).

