AMLO will not nominate Díaz de León for a new mandate in Banxico

Loreto Sesma tells HELLO! how the wounds of the past inspired his new collection of poems’ Not enough to love

Three years after his last book, Loreto Sesma once again undresses his soul in No sufficed with wanting, a collection of poems in which he talks about those wounds from the past that leave scars. The author assures that she does not want to return to that stage because it is “a place that hurts her a lot.” “They have always told me that to be happy, I would have to leave many things behind,” he says. And that is what he does in this volume, write about what causes pain because it is the way to “process wounds that seem incurable”. The author, one of the most successful poets of her generation and who is going through a stable personal moment together with the leader of Taburete, Guillermo Bárcenas, has five books on the market and every time a new one appears on the shelves she feels the same vertigo of the first day. It is not easy to expose emotions like this. “Especially with this because it is the book in which I have invested the most time and effort. It is also the most honest collection of poems that I have published in my life, I bring out all my wounds, and that also leaves an open door for all the people who like to hurt ”. Loreto Sesma opens for HELLO! the doors of his heart and his poetic universe to discover some keys to this new jewel that is already on sale. The limit between expectation and self-demand VIEW GALLERY What lesson have the blows of the past left you? Learning from yesterday’s mistakes or their blows requires forgiving and forgiving oneself, a task that seems simple but is not. Knowing the birth of fears or doubts, of the red lines that we have been marking can help us a lot to be who we are and what we want. Do you remember a difficult moment that has marked you especially? Luckily and unfortunately, life has given me several moments that have forced me to reinvent myself. With perspective I manage to see it as a gift, I think that without those moments I would not be who I am today, and today I am proud of myself. What would you say to someone who does not see that light and cannot leave the past behind? That I know it is difficult and that it involves making a personal purpose that requires a great involvement, but it is worth it. I continue to learn every day, I cannot boast of having achieved it either, but little by little … You mean in the book a summer in which it all began … what is the history of those days? Summers have something to do with them, because they are always the beginning of great stages in my life. That summer was a new point, waking up and coming back to reality and finding a Loreto who was broken and didn’t want to recognize it. I continued as if nothing, as if I did not want to see that things had changed within me, that I had something to heal. I needed a lot of help, from my friends, my family and a psychologist (mother of a friend of mine) who helped me to clarify the path a lot. What helps you stay hopeful? There are always two options: gloat in the bad or be aware of the good. I prefer the second, I am very lucky with the people that I have around me; I would be foolish if I did not value it. Is there a way to learn to be resilient? Of course, there is no instruction manual to help anyone who is reading this alike, but if I had to say something, I imagine it would be learning to control suffering (even if pain is unavoidable). Is it more necessary than ever, in the context of this pandemic, a book that speaks of hope and rebirth? This pandemic has brought us situations that, of course, will leave a mark on us. I think it is necessary not so much to talk about hope (which is part of the future) but to relearn this new conception of the present. VIEW GALLERY You also talk about heartbreak in it, but nothing to do with your current situation … It is a book that I have written for many years, but even so, although my personal situation is incredible, being with a person also implies some processes that have to mature : knowing oneself and knowing the other is not easy either, otherwise couples would be eternal and they are not. Right now it is true that I am in a very happy moment and learning from this new stage, we have been living together for a year and it is being incredible. How have you dealt with these last few months? Trying to focus on the things and people that do contribute to me and that make me happy. What has been most difficult for you to assume? Before my life focused a lot on setting goals that made me shoot. He would tell me: “One day I’ll do I don’t know what with I don’t know who”, and with that I would shoot. It has been difficult for me to learn to live on a page that is continually blank. Have you changed your lifestyle a lot? Like everyone else’s, yes; the pace of life is slower, but really, essentially, I have been fortunate that it remains fairly stable. What things do you do now that you will continue to do when everything passes? Spend time with myself. You got on stage a year ago in front of hundreds of people, how does it feel to feel like a rock star? Will more dates like that come? It was an incredible experience that I hope to be able to repeat soon, the truth is that people ask me a lot and it would be great to be able to relive that special day. Did you dream at some point in your life of reaching the moment you are in? Of course not, although I am quite ambitious I am also very insecure, and that second part is the one that does not allow me to position myself in certain achievements in the future. It is also true that when they arrive I enjoy them twice as much, they are always unexpected. You are number one in sales in European poetry and number 14 in sales worldwide… how do you manage a success like this? With great happiness and with deep gratitude to all the people who have supported me in this new adventure. What do you think when they refer to you as one of the most admired poets of the new poetic generation? I think that I hope it stays and passes the filter of time. Writing is my passion, I want it to always be. Have you reached all your goals? What would you like to achieve? My dream is to have a literary career of which I am proud. In the short term, write a novel. The future presents itself … Fun, as always; the scriptwriter of my life is tremendously creative. How does Loreto Sesma define himself in some verses? Today, to be disheartened, I am the most heartfelt of men, and by the most, also the most bitter. I don’t know why, I don’t know why or how I forgive myself every day. Miguel Hernandez.