Weekend publishes on New Economy. Given diversity, the same recipes cannot be applied. Neither GDP nor growth humanitarian indicators

AMLO will base Happiness and Well-being

Regeneration, May 14, 2020. President AMLO announced that he will publish his New Economy theses setting aside the parameters of Gross Domestic Product – GDP – and of “growth” used by neoliberals.

The purpose of the text it is to persuade, to convince, to leave no doubt about the benefits of the new economic policy.

It will base your economic initiative It spills over into the popular economy to generally strengthen the country’s economy.

AMLO showed his confidence that Mexico and the rest of the nations apply their own plans attached to their own realities.

Practical judgment in transformation

We are very clear on the part of the ideas, we are not going to betray our ideals, our principles, he said. and clarified “But we have to apply criteria with practical judgment for transformation.”

That’s when he revealed that he will present a new text:

“I am writing a text now, because with the quarantine, since I cannot get out, it is serving me for reflection, for analysis.”

“This weekend I am going to publish a text on the new economy,” he revealed.

He pointed out that it is about founding in «how to change the parameters and not be thinking about the Gross Domestic Product or growth ».

In return, he underlined what for him are the two central elements of economic policy:

– »(…), we must be thinking about the well-being and happiness of the people, and I am going to found it».

The economic change

He said that the document will explain how it is going to protect 70 percent of the population and how it will also benefit the remaining 30 percent.

– «(…), so that they are not thinking that we are only looking at one sector, even if it is a majority sector. No, it is for the benefit of all Mexicans, but I will explain it », he declared.

The goal is to convince

In the end, I think that change is in our interest and I will convince, he said and stressed “and I will persuade”so that only the brave ones are left without elements«.

That is to say, he abounded in this regard that they remain “without arguments, nothing more because they see us with bad eyes, because they do not like how we speak, but we are going to argue more.

Everything up for debate

So this is a topic, that is, no matters that cannot be debated, “everything we have to debate, rethink things and not accept.”

After the above, he exemplified the neoliberal model that was applied to a clean slate

One of the problems of the neoliberal model for which it is in full decline, failing, is that «they applied it to tabla rasa all over the world without taking into account that each country has its idiosyncrasy ».

– “Mexico, for example, is a cultural mosaic, there are many Mexicos,” recalled the president.

Nor ideological impositions

“Then, no more recipes that are imposed, but also in ideological conceptions of all kinds.”

“Nothing in Europe his conception of the left has to do with the defense of certain new emerging rights and puts aside the defense of equality, and as it is there, so it will be here. No »: AMLO.

We have the capacity to elaborate our theories from our experience, from our reality, from our practice, «do not copy, said Martí ».

The president explained the quote: “We can graft ourselves, we have to be Mexicans, Cubans, Chileans, Guatemalans, Latin American, and at the same time universal, it is possible, but Martí said that, although we graft ourselves, the trunk has to be ours ».

So no models and less if they are unsuccessful

So, now we are not going to follow models, projects, especially when it comes to failed models, said the president.

– «We are going to do something of ours, as surely they are going to do it in Argentina, as surely they are going to do it in Colombia, as they are going to do it in Spain, in Canada“, said

Finally: «Well, in the United States, is there no new policy? Each country exercises its sovereignty to define its own development models ».

“We don’t want to get into more debt.” AMLO intensifies republican austerity. From the popular economy reactivate the country and avoid poverty due to world crisis

Economic spill to avoid poverty

Regeneration, May 14, 2020. The President of Mexico pointed out that the economic reactivation seeks to avoid the increase of the poor in Mexico, without this implying greater indebtedness, that is, greater national poverty.

“We do not want to indebt the country and we are going to intensify the republican austerity plan”, The president said at the morning conference.

AMLO referred to the projections of Coneval, National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy.

And is that the Coneval calculates possible increase in poverty in Mexico by 10 million people, product of the current world crisis.

Work is done to prevent poverty from increasing

The president explicitly referred to the work being done to reverse Coneval’s forecasts, through the plan to reactivate the popular economy.

«Part of the strategy so that there is no poverty because they talk about how the coronavirus will increase the number of poor 10 million as I understood », he said.

– «We are working to prevent this from happening«-And he explained in this sense the dispersion of resources to the country.

Every day we are dispersing credit resources, “we will continue with the same,” he said.

Colloquially said resource sufficiency:

«(…), There is Arturo Herrera, extraordinary secretary of the Treasury, that as it is said colloquially «it is making us unemployed» and there is no lack of money to distribute resources below ».

120 billion pesos in May

In this regard, the president estimated at 120 billion pesos the government’s spending on the population, most in direct deliveries.

Such direct deliveries is like It is done with credits to small companies.

«We have delivered 16 billion pesos in total of all loans, we have already started to deliver 1 million loans to the formal and informal sector », said.

–“We are with that purpose that the Coneval forecast is not fulfilled”, replied the President.

More Republican Austerity Without Foreign Debt

AMLO recalled that Around 10 undersecretaries are going to be removed “and we are going to announce soon which are those undersecretaries, they are not defined yet”.

After assuring that those occupying these positions will be given options, he said that what he wants is to make the operation of the government lighter, «not so much apparatus ».

Finally he clarified that These measures do not apply in the case of the Defense and the Secretary of the Navy.

President will restart tours with authorization and due precautions

It will strengthen the production of refineries to transform all the petroleum raw material. Flag to Tren Maya. Subject to authorization and Health measures

Restarting tours with due precautions, banderazos

Regeneration, May 14, 2020. The President reported that tours will resume in the new Normal. You have already requested authorization from Salud. It will strengthen the refinery plan and works such as the Maya Train.

At the express question of the press that questioned the resumption of the President’s public activities by means of tours in the coronavirus-free municipalities.

AMLO said that It has already requested authorization from the Ministry of Health to resume public activities.

He stressed that these are acts with few people and with the due precautions.

All subject to the instructions of the technicians who are in charge of combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Refineries

In the context of the international crisis due to the pandemic, but also due to the drop in oil prices, AMLO stressed the importance of producing the gasoline he needs in Mexico.

That is why one of the first activities that it will carry out, once authorized by health, will be to consolidate the reactivation of the refineries.

“Today at night the names of the municipalities are going to be announced and I already want to restart my tours”, The President said, after the question.

At that time he clarified that who defines are the technical specialists:

«…, of course complying with all sanitary measures», and added: – «what the specialists allow me to do«.

He revealed that he made the request to doctors Alcocer and Hugo López-Gatell: “They are going to tell me, I have already made the request because I already have a plan to tour the country.”

Go give banderazos

If they authorize it I want to go give the banderazos, “Not rallies, not gatherings, but acts of less than 50 with healthy distance” assured.

He regretted not being able to shake hands, and expressed “I want to go to give the flag of the works of the beginning of the Maya Train.”

He said then that this is Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo because the tenders for 4 tranches are about to be concluded.

That is, from Palenque to Cancún, “About 800 kilometers already with contracts that are being signed,” he revealed.

He asserted that “That is going to mean a lot of job creation.”

AMLO rules out militarization, guarantees full respect for rights

The president recalled that the participation of the armed forces in security was approved for 6 months, voted by Local and Union Congresses

AMLO guarantees validity of rights

Regeneration, May 14, 2020. AMLO clarified that the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation related to the activities of the armed forces in security tasks is what was agreed half a year ago.

And it is that the president remembered that he It deals with what was resolved in the Constitutional reform voted by the majority of the Local Congresses as well as the Chamber of Deputies itself.

«(…), There it was established that a decree had to be issued, and that was what was done, but the approval of Congress already existed; not only approved the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate, but also the majority of local legislatures, “recalled AMLO.

Question or exaggerate

Then the president explained that it is the publication of the corresponding decree.

Regarding questions about the country’s militarization and doubts about the actions of the armed forces AMLO accused bad faith.

He said that some are just aware of it «then when the procedure is fulfilled some find out that powers are being given to the armed forces for security tasks. “

Precisely, he stressed, when this was already resolved by “That spoke of lack of information and also in bad faith, take advantage of everything to question and exaggerate.”

Guarantee of respect for rights

AMLO defended that the armed forces carry out security tasks, and recalled the failure of the previous Federal Police.

He also recalled that the current head of National Defense was appointed on the basis of probity, the result of various tests and examinations.

“” … maybe they didn’t even know “about the investigation” in my own way, “he said.

Thus the current headline is distinguished by being incorruptible, in addition, the president added that it is about political will.

In this sense AMLO recalled that in Mexico the head of the armed forces is the president who is directly responsible for the action of the armed forces.

That is to say, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in command, guarantor of respect for rights, is the message.

– «I do not want, I say it quite frankly, that the National Guard remains as the preventive Federal Police, it would be a resounding failure »- said.

So even if they criticize me that I want to militarize the country, I will continue to insist that the armed forces should help us in public security taskshe asserted.

– «I am convinced that it is necessary, and since I have no problem of conscience, that’s why I can raise it », cut off the president.

He also assured that “Every day I look out for no abuses, no massacres, no human rights violations”.

Finally he specified: «I am pending and I am also seeing how these two institutions are adapting to new circumstances and are helping us. ”

1.6 million health personnel will have life insurance with Covid

AMLO movedly indicated that the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions contributes premium to health workers in the event of death. They are 50 thousand pesos

Death premium for all health workers

Regeneration, May 14, 2020. At the Mañanera conference it was reported that Health personnel will have a premium in case of death, the coverage will be 1.6 million workers in the Health sector.

Insurance will include 1.6 million workers in the Health sector, including doctors, residents, nurses, technicians and mayors with an indemnity of 50 thousand pesos.

It was pointed out that the beneficiaries may be spouse, children or parents, as indicated by Sofía Belmar president of the Mexican Insurance Association.

Coverage will be free

Solidarity coverage will be free as life insurance, to protect workers in the sector.

Belmar indicated that «the 87 companies that make up this sector want to recognize Health workers ».

In other words, with an insurance for the personnel who work in the first line against the coronavirus.

For his part, Arturo Herrera of the Ministry of Finance recognized “That nothing compensates for the loss of human life, But, he said that “it will support families in the health sector who died in the fight against the pandemic.”

“We are very pleased this morning to be able to announce an act of support and solidarity from the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions,” said the president in La Mañanera.

Solidarity Coverage to Support the Health Sector

The insurance industry stands in solidarity with public sector health personnel and “we integrated a Solidarity Coverage to Support the Health Sector,” said the Association.

The goal is to protect workers who are on the front lines of battle against Covid-19.

The protection

This is a Solidarity Coverage to Support the Public Health Sector will include 1.6 million protected workers: doctors, residents, nurses, and nursing interns.

Including, nursing assistant, professional and technical personnel, stretcher-bearers, mayors, and laborers.

Is about 50 thousand pesos of compensation whose beneficiaries will be spouses or children or parents.

The validity will be from April 1 to August 31, 2020.

The beneficiaries must present:

On one side a certificate from the public health entity that establishes that the deceased worked in case care COVID-19.

Further, the positive result of the test and the death certificate.

The payment is immediate.

–“We want to recognize the heroines and heroes of this story” – said the Mexican insurance association.

Give good news: AMLO

“The purpose of their presence is to give the people of Mexico good news, as many civil, business organizations have been joining.”

AMLO even said: «supporting, showing their humanism so that together we can face the coronavirus pandemic and move forward ”.

“The truth is that it has been moving how there has been solidarity and brotherhood in the people of Mexico.”

Also in civil and business organizations and every time “there are more signs of support,” he said.