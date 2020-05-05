During his traditional morning conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that will ask Twitter and Facebook for data on a special type of client from both social networks: botsThat is, accounts on social networks financed to generate artificial trends.

AMLO’s interest in bots centers on knowing who funds anti-government campaigns from social media, but also knowing who buys advertising on Facebook and Twitter.

“Ask Twitter and Face to explain how they sell advertising for bots and also, above all, to be accountable, to have transparency,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

As stated by the President, the idea is to discover how bots are trafficked, a market that -especially in politics- has grown a lot in recent years.

Immediately, Twitter Mexico responded to AMLO, through a thread on their own social network, ensuring that they do not receive bot income. On the contrary, he indicated that he fights them because “they are used for bad faith purposes.” He also clarified that they agree to give more transparency about the financing received by those who use this type of message automation practices.

For his part, AMLO denied that his administration uses bots to position his image, and assured that the people who defend him on social networks are authentic people. He also asked his followers “not to be alarmed by the criticism”, because they are promoted by “vested interests”, but he did ask to answer “with respect” to the bots.

Finally, he indicated that, in a next morning conference, they will expose the operating mechanisms ofand the bots, as well as the amount of money his opponents spend to attack him.

Just turn around on Twitter to discover pro-anti-government trends that look artificial and bot-driven every day.

Recently in Spaghetti Code we talked with a character who is dedicated to managing bots in political campaigns.

