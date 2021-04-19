AMLO will ask Biden for work visas for Central American immigrants

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He said he will propose to his counterpart from United States, Joe Biden, expand the Sowing Life program to Central America to order the migratory flow and have a migration agreement that includes Canada and countries in that region.

“We are going to have a summit on the environment, on climate change next Thursday, what I want to propose is that the Sowing Life program be expanded to Central America, that we plant trees.

“If we plant millions of trees, we will also create millions of jobs. In the case of Mexico, we are planting one million hectares, more than 400 thousand jobs are generated, 400 thousand farmers who are planting fruit and timber trees on their plots. This allows people not to be forced to emigrate, it helps the environment a lot. It is the best”, he said in a video.

The President indicated that the proposal he will make to the American during a summit on the environment next week could give work to more than a million Central Americans, who, after enjoying this benefit, will be able to obtain a work visa to go to the United States.

“We could make an agreement. Say ‘let’s see, we support you to plant your plot, if you are going to plant coffee, if you are going to plant cocoa, it’s three years, we support you three years and more’, but after three years, once you have your crop, now You are automatically entitled to a six-month work visa for the United States, you go six months and return to your town.

“And then three years, having your work visa, with good behavior, you already have the right to apply for your US nationality, so it is to order the migratory flow, not to be rejecting”, he pointed.

They study different ways to help Central America

The United States and Mexico are studying formulas to increase economic aid to the victims of hurricanes Eta and Iota and internally displaced persons in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, the special envoy for the Northern Triangle told Efe on Friday, Ricardo Zúñiga.

“We are working together with Mexico to see what we can do as enormous, important economic actors, to try to create opportunities in Central America and create humanitarian conditions,” Zúñiga said in a telephone interview after visiting in recent weeks. Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Its objective is to collaborate with local authorities, non-governmental groups and international organizations, including the United Nations, to identify programs that already exist and that could help victims of internal displacement and those affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota, among other vulnerable groups. .

Transfers with the world food program

For example, Zúñiga, who took office on March 22, mentioned a UN World Food Program (WFP) project that transfers cash to those who need quick access to food.

According to the WFP website, $ 2.1 billion in cash was transferred to people in 64 countries in 2019 alone.

Apart from getting the money to the recipients in this way, coupons are also used that can be redeemed in certain stores and mobile applications that facilitate banking movements.

Zúñiga explained that the US has experience in using these types of formulas to distribute humanitarian aid and ensure that it reaches those who need it.

In this regard, he emphasized that Washington does not want the money sent to the so-called Northern Triangle of Central America (El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala) to be used to finance the travel of undocumented immigrants to the north.

In any case, he specified that “currently there is no new program to advertise” and what is being done is to assess what is the best mechanism to provide help.

The relationship of the United States with the presidents of Honduras and El Salvador

Joe Biden vowed to end the “cruelty” of Trump-era immigration policies. (Photo: EFE)

Zúñiga also spoke with Efe about his recent trips to Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. His tour did not include Honduras, which fueled speculation that Washington was excluding that country due to accusations by New York prosecutors against the Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, who is linked to drug trafficking activities.

Zúñiga also did not meet with the Salvadoran president on his trip, Nayib Bukele.

Asked about the relationship with Hernández and Bukele, Zúñiga avoided making specific comments about those leaders and limited himself to repeating the same announcement that he has already issued in recent weeks.

“As we have said since the beginning of this Administration, our main partners will be those who are dedicated and committed to the fight against corruption and in favor of the rule of law,” he stressed.

US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel “soon” to Guatemala and Mexico, but no specific dates have yet been announced. Your trip will not include El Salvador or Honduras.

United States and its help with vaccines

On the other hand, Zúñiga said that the US has not yet made a decision on whether to donate vaccines to the countries of the Northern Triangle, but assured that it has received requests and that it is evaluating them.

The United States has received criticism, because, although it has guaranteed many more doses than it needs to vaccinate its entire adult population, so far it has only agreed to deliver 4 million units to Mexico and Canada.

The American President, Joe Biden, said this month that he hoped to start sharing his vaccine inventory with other countries before SeptemberBut the World Health Organization (WHO) has made it clear that supplies are needed sooner.

With information from Agencia Reforma and EFE