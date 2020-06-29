AMLO has announced his travel plan at his recent meeting that he will hold in Washington, where he will sign the FTA with Trump and Trudeau.

AMLO has ensured that this plan is consistent with its austerity strategy.

One element that stands out from this action is the international impact that the meeting with two leaders from North America will have.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He unveiled his travel plan to Washington, where he will meet with the presidents of the United States and Canada, ensuring that compared to previous federal administrations, where during trips abroad « they carried the parakeet », now he will move on commercial flights.

« I am going to the United States, I am going to take the commercial route airplanes, there is no direct trip from Mexico City to Washington, but you can make a stopover and arrive in Washington, one day before the meeting we will have, » explained the leader.

López Obrador warned in the press conference this Monday that his trip to Washington will be made through commercial flights, since he has time to get to the city in this way, so he ruled out using planes or helicopters from the air force or navy.

In a query to Google Flights, the airlines that would be offering flights from Mexico City to Washington on a random day in the first week of July are United and Delta, with one- and two-stop options.

Other aspects that the president made known is that on his trip he would be accompanied by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, the head of the Presidential office and the Secretary of the Economy, in addition to being in the city of Washington with the Mexican ambassador in U.S.

« We must govern by example, nothing of the paraphernalia that was before, it bothers me, there are things that should not happen again in the country, I do not want to give rise to anything, I do not want that style to return to government, extravagance, the fantochery and of course not allow corruption, not at all, zero corruption, zero impunity, so we are going to go to the United States in that situation, « he explained.

The trip that President López Obrador will make to the city of Washington is part of the protocol that must be followed with the President of the United States and that of Canada, to formalize the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement that they have signed with Mexico.

« The visit is important because, as I have already stated, it is the entry into force of the treaty and it is a very opportune moment and this, I consider, is going to help us reactivate the economy, it is going to help Mexico, that’s why I am going, » he added. .

Knowing the details of the trip that AMLO will make to the United States is important, since it is the first trip that he will make abroad as president of Mexico and it will be the first time in recent history that a president moves on board flights. to a destination as part of an official visit.

The strategy of traveling on commercial flights is part of the Mexican president’s brand of promoting austerity in the government, as part of his strategy with which he seeks to eradicate corruption.

It is also important to know the details of the flight that will take place, because that involves airlines, whose brands will be part of the conversation on social networks.

Aspect of the type of flights available on a day of the first week of July, on the Mexico – Washington route:

