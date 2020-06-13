The president insisted that the population should prepare mentally to go out into the streets and fully regain their freedom, but being responsible for their personal care.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He ruled out that in Mexico there will be outbreaks because the trend in recent days is that daily infections are going down in various areas of the national territory.

“We are in a very favorable situation. It has taken us time, but there we go down. Dr. Hugo López-Gatell informs and explains it. Even in the Valley of Mexico, yesterday’s graph shows that there is a decrease in new cases of infected and so in other states, “he said during the morning conference.

Because of this, he said, the proposal of the head of government of Mexico City was supportedClaudia Sheinbaum so that carefully the capital begins to open and gradually return to normal.

On the screen placed in the National Palace, López Obrador compared the number of active cases from May 29 to June 11, with those that occurred from May 15 to May 28.

“They are very close to pairing, there are fewer cases. This does not happen yet in Tabasco … Mexico City in decline compared to previous weeks and very clearly Sonora -3, Hidalgo -4, Yucatan -9, Baja California -13 and Guerrero -24, “he said.

“We are going out little by little. It also has to do with days, we have fewer pandemic days than European countries, even than the United States, that is, we still have a while, but the behavior is already favorable“He expressed.

Although the chief executive recognized that for there to be no outbreaks, the country must gradually open up to sanitary measures and health protocols, he insisted that people’s freedom should not be limited, since the time spent in quarantine has been one of learning.

“We already have elements to take care of ourselves, that we no longer have to depend solely on recommendations, much less on prohibitions, that we fully regain our freedom,” he said.

“Although the confinement has been done voluntarily, we still limit ourselves in our liberties. There was and is still. Now we have to mentally prepare ourselves to go out, fully regain our freedom and take responsibility. That is to say, ‘I am going to take care of myself, I already know that it is important to maintain a healthy distance, personal hygiene and I already want to go to the park, to walk carefully and I want to go to a museum, bookstores, a restaurant , to the store in my neighborhood, I am responsible ‘. But now, leave safely, “he added.