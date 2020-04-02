The federal president said that other measures by his administration to reactivate the country financially are not to increase taxes and keep energy prices low.

He President Andrés Manuel reiterated this Thursday that the Economic recovery after overcoming the coronavirus health emergency is going to be done soon.

During the morning conference, he referred to the VAT refund, which, he said, is a right and an obligation of the government to return it to companies as soon as possible.

“Not illegally because I already remind them how they did it, how they returned VAT. There are exemplary cases of how, after a campaign, the entrepreneurs who contributed to the campaign were given VAT back without it being legal. The trial was still in process and the order for the return of the vat was given thousands of mp but if by law it corresponds, not only to return it but to do it soon and other supporting actions, ”he said.

The federal president said that other measures by his administration to reactivate the country financially are the not raising taxes, keeping energy prices low, that there is no waste in government, that it costs society less to maintain it.

Likewise, that there is no corruption, that there has been a rule of law, that there are opportunities for both national and foreign investment, that there be good relations with the United States to be able to sell what is produced in Mexico.

López Obrador also ruled out an eventual scenario of mass unemployment because one of the actions to which Emphasis will be on employment.