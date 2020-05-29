During the morning conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which granted a suspension order in favor of high officials of the Inegi and the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (Cofece) keep their salaries.

The Mexican president indicated that he “did not like” this determination of the Supreme Court, which would allow salaries higher than the president’s for other officials.

“Yesterday I did not like it, I say it frankly, openly, also with all due respect, the decision they made in the Supreme Court to grant an autonomous body that its officials can earn more than the President of the Republic,” he said. .

In addition, it inquired what was the legal basis to reach this resolution, while reiterating it will continue to send initiatives, as part of its powers.

“What I can tell you is that while I am here and have the power to send bills, if it was not very clear, as it is in article 127 of the Constitution, I could send another bill to make it clear enough” , he said.

He delved into the issue criticizing that high public officials have such high salaries when the current circumstance is critical. He stated that it is an ethical matter, not an administrative one.

“It is not possible that there is no cap on what we civil servants earn. How are there going to be civil servants who earn 200, 300 thousand pesos a month!, Less in this circumstance. It is a matter of justice, austerity is an affair in principle, not just an administrative matter. I don’t see that well. “

However, he said, the decisions of the Judiciary, which is an autonomous, independent power, are respected. And warned:

“But I am also going to exercise my powers and we have to keep insisting that there cannot be such excessive salaries.”

On the other hand, he denied that salaries in the private sector are higher than in the public sector. It is an argument that has been used, he accused, to justify such high salaries among government officials.

“And a lie that they pay more in the private sector. Not true, that was a myth to justify the payment of very high salaries in the public sector. How much do the emeritus teachers earn in the universities ?, but also the managers of the companies , of the banks and that take it into account in everything “.

“When we have quarantine meetings, there is talk that yes, we can be in seclusion because every 15 days we charge, and those who do not charge ?, and those who have to seek life day by day ?, then what? , Not to become aware of that? “, He recalled.

