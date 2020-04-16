Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, announced the agreement reached by Mexico at the OPEC meeting

Mexico – The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the agreement reached with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), took the opportunity to thank Donald trump His intervention because “it was a very tense meeting” and he mentioned that the agreement that was reached “was favorable for Mexico and for the world.”

For his part, Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, stressed that Mexico does not belong to the OPEC, although by way of collaboration, all countries participate “to stabilize the market and the economic crisis” that is plaguing the world today.

He indicated that due to the outbreak of COVID in the world, there was a drop in the demand for fuels of up to 10 million barrels less, he stressed that during the meeting it was proposed that all countries cut their fuel production by 23% during the first two months.

Through the text sent to the OPEC, it was indicated that Mexico will decrease 100 thousand barrels in the coming months from the first of May, so that production will drop from one million 781 thousand barrels to one million 681 thousand barrels.

In addition, the USA promised to reduce an additional 250,000 barrels to what was already established with the objective of “compensating Mexico.”

Additionally, the Secretary of Energy pointed out that the rehabilitation of the refineries are approximately 60%, due to the poor condition they were in, so up to 10 billion pesos of refurbishment had to be invested for the six refineries in the country.

For his part, the president stressed that the international agreement will reduce imports of international fuels, which will mean jobs in the country and the ability to maintain a price policy without increases.

Octavio Romero Oropeza, CEO of Pemex, mentioned that today the fuel storage capacity is half, which in recent years forced the country to close production.