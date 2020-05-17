CDMX.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He presented an essay on the new economic policy in Mexico in which, as on previous occasions, he criticized the neoliberal model, although on social networks it was widely questioned.

In his presentation message, the man from Tabasco assured that the essay was dedicated to all the sick and victims of the Coronavirus, in addition to their relatives.

We maintain that there is an alternative, different project, and that is what we are presenting. Its axis is to stop seeing the economy only in terms of economic growth, not to think that the most important thing is the measurement of the Gross Domestic Product, “he said.

His writing of 30 pages is divided into five themes: democracy, justice, honesty, austerity and well-being.

At the end of his writing, he asked not to forget the cultural, moral and spiritual values.

Let us not forget that nothing substitutes for happiness and that happiness does not consist in obtaining goods, wealth, titles, fame, luxuries, but in being well with ourselves, with our conscience and with our neighbor. ”

In his essay he used the word well-being 30 times, 16 corruption, 17 crisis and neoliberal, 18 people, 12 justice, 11 economy, 9 honesty, 8 democracy, growth and employment, 5 happiness.

Although he criticized the liberal model, he welcomed the entry of the new T-MEC, originally signed in the six-year term of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, which he acknowledges in his essay, but “it was up to us to finish the negotiation process, improve its content and we will have to start applying it,” he said.

However, his essay sparked a wave of criticism. Araceli Benítez assured “we live in a country poorly governed by López Obrador.”

Another user who said he had a doctorate in economics indicated that he was not going to read the document of a man who had an average of 7.5 and who failed that subject.

In this league you can read the full essay “The new economic policy in the times of coronavirus”.

