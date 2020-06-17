During the conference this morning at the National Palace, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), president of Mexico, made reference to what happened between influencer Chumel Torres and the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred).

During this Tuesday, the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) announced from its social networks the cancellation of a forum on discrimination and racism after the announced participation of the driver Chumel Torres will generate controversy.

Users on social networks criticized Conapred’s decision for adding Torres in this digital event, arguing that the influencer was also not an authoritative voice to speak about the subject after this character bases much of his humor on jokes related to discrimination and classism.

AMLO’s response

Given what happened, the president censured in his morning conference the invitation made by Conapred to Chumel Torres.

« They are therefore people characterized by despising others, truly racist, racist, discriminatory comments, demonstrated and now it turns out that for a forum against discrimination, you are invited, it is as if for a forum on human rights, you invite a torturer » , affirmed the president when pointing to the driver but without mentioning his name.

Additionally, AMLO reported that thanks to this fact, “I found out that Conapred exists. It is that one day I am going to put here how many organisms they created for everything, for transparency and that is when they stole the most and hid the most. ”

On the same line, he pointed out: “Enough simulation, right? It cannot be that racist, classist people remain buried, hidden, masked, deceiving. How are you going to invite, the truth, someone who discriminates against one of these acts. Of course I am a supporter of freedom, but it is the last straw ”.

Chumel teases

After the statements delivered by the president, the comedian responded from his social networks with a series of publications that, in a mocking tone, made reference to López Obrador’s ignorance about the existence of Conapred.

In a first publication Torres shared the video of AMLO’s morning conference accompanied by the text: “The president finds out that CONAPRED EXISTS thanks to a server. I feel like this is my graduation. ”

The president finds out that CONAPRED EXISTS thanks to a server. I feel like this is my graduation ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/UzXSdLrPRG – CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres) June 17, 2020

To this was added one more in which he stated that “all day defending Conapred and the President does not even know what JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJQJQJQJQJQ is. The pulse of the Republic, educating chairs. As usual. You’re welcome ».

His mockery culminated when he referred to an alleged mistake by the president in appointing the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred).

SAID CONAPREP ????????? HAHAHAHAHA GOD OF MY SOUL THIS IS DELUSIVE 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fBcvFZ37d7 – CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres) June 17, 2020

Reputation at stake

Beyond the exchange of attacks, what remains in the middle is the reputation and image of those involved.

On the one hand, in the case of Chumel, although we speak of opinion leaders who were born in a playful environment, the reality is that the weight they have gained to generate criteria and influence the creation of collective knowledge, has forced them to understand that your posts and comments have a role that goes beyond simply entertaining.

The omission of this responsibility is opposed to the rights demanded by these new players in the world of communication.

On the other hand, from López Obrador’s point of view, if we understand the government as a brand, the ignorance of the Conapred and the ridicule unleashed around the fact is an issue that transcends a question of image. What is at the center is the little care in the task of accrediting a brand that, although it has many credentials against the majority of the population, has also seen significant drops in its approval ratings.

Details of this nature are what, in principle, make or lose credibility in the discourse and, in a second moment, improve the confidence indexes that in the field of political marketing is an extremely important indicator that must always be kept up to date. rise.

The issue is particularly important if we consider that, according to the 2019 Confidence Barometer signed by Edelman, the government is the figure in which Mexicans least trust (34 percent). Entities such as companies (71 percent), NGOs (72 percent), and employers (82 percent) take credit among the citizens in credibility terms on the ways to solve the problems that plague society.

