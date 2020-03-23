AMLO sees economic crisis due to coronavirus; gives control to Army of 10 hospitals

CDMX closes cinemas, museums, bars …, reports Reforma.

This is the featured news this Monday, March 23 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

Close CDMX cinemas, museums, bars …

They also prohibit meetings of more than 50 people. There are no plans to apply sanctions if establishments fail to comply

THE DAY

AMLO: economic crisis looming over coronavirus

Suggests Banco de México not to use foreign exchange reserves to shore up the peso

THE UNIVERSAL

AMLO warns of economic crisis

Ask not to use reserves to stop weight loss. Country lacks capacity to overcome outbreak: specialists

MILLENNIUM

Ministry of National Defense will update Plan DN-III and operate 10 hospitals due to viruses

AMLO orders the Treasury to transfer resources for the management of newly completed and equipped properties; accepts that Mexico will face an economic crisis due to the pandemic

EXCÉLSIOR

Army to control 10 hospitals in the event of an outbreak

President anticipates crisis for Covid-19. The Armed Forces will be in charge of a care model that is in addition to that implemented by the health sector: the Ministry of Finance will give them additional resources

THE FINANCIAL

AMLO sees an economic crisis

Citibanamex financial experts generalize scenario of recession

THE ECONOMIST

Ministry of Finance and Public Credit refines a fiscal stimulus plan

The objective, to preserve jobs and companies: Business Coordinating Council