Dayra Vergara, coordinator of Youth Building the Future, one of the star programs of the federal government. Since the beginning of the six-year term, he has worked on this project to offer new opportunities for employment for people between 18 and 29 years of age who neither study nor work.

The lawyer for UNAM recognizes that the program, although it has many virtues and benefits, will not solve other social problems, such as poverty, inequality or unemployment. He admits that “in a strict sense”, the nearly 600 thousand current apprentices are in a “job training program” of AMLO scholarships.

“The program cannot cope with everything, it cannot end violence, discrimination, unemployment, poverty, inequality (…) but the program has its strengths and are very positive,” he said in an interview.

The program coordinator considers that the almost 600 thousand apprentices are “already included in productive activities”, only in a training stage.

“(Youth Building the Future) is an opportunity to learn by working, to have experience. Let’s remember that these kids had not had opportunities to be incorporated into the labor market, that they are already in training, they are part of the population that is working, to they are best in a learning and training stage, but they are already included in productive activities, “he says.

Although these young people have medical insurance, against accidents and work risks, and maternity before the IMSS, they do not count as created jobs, as pointed out last year by the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, who mentioned that despite being people who have an income above the minimum wage, currently receive 3,748 pesos, have access to social security and participate in the Economically Active Population (PEA), are not considered in the figures.

However, after the COVID-19 emergency, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) believes that 230,872 new jobs will come out of Young People Building the Future, to complete the two million he promised.

The official points out that in this situation of COVID they are making a special strategy for young people and they are “throwing all the meat on the grill” so that they can have a training option at this time of contingency, where it has been seen that they have been affected.

“In some way you support the kids who have no job options and you help them to join a workplace and learn by working and, on the other hand, you have economic units that perhaps are not resisting because they do not have liquidity; then, you help them with a young hand so that they can stay, it is a virtuous circle and it is a win-win “, he affirms.

10% did not understand the objective of the program

The coordinator of Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro recognizes that they have had cases of people who have not understood what the objective of the program is, which is to train and teach the scholarship holder, so these companies have stopped participating in the program.

Since last year, they have implemented visits to review the training, so they have control of the operation of the program, they know the young people, they visit them and when they find companies or organizations that “are not up to the program,” they leave to participate.

“Companies, organizations, people, who were not up to it, more or less 10% of all our workplaces, at that percentage we close the doors, so to speak, and stop participating,” he says.

So far, Young People Building the Future has a goal of 2.3 million young people benefited during the six-year term, of which 1.3 have been reached, according to Vergara Vargas. However, he points out that if the president approves it, they will be able to expand.

“If there are young people who may still need the program and the president agrees, we will continue in that sense,” he says.

The Virtues of Youth Building the Future

While acknowledging that it will not solve other social problems, for Vergara Vargas, the most important thing about the program is that it is “a hotbed of talent”, since it offers opportunities to young people who have been excluded, empowers women and shows that it is possible to work closely and closely with the private sector, while strengthening economic units.

“We have a high rate of young people who do not have the possibility to work, but on the other hand, companies and the private sector have indicated that they have problems finding qualified cadres, so they join these two: this need and this reality, so the program finds a niche of opportunity ”, he comments.

237 thousand work centers are currently registered, of which 94% have 0 to 50 employees.

The coordinator maintains that the design of the program promotes 1-1 learning of small units, such as workshops, blacksmiths, which are the ones they are betting on because it is the largest percentage of the Mexican economy.

In turn, companies, in addition to finding labor, receive the experience of young people, including in technology issues, where on some occasions they even help businesses to set up their website.

In the case of the young beneficiaries, they are shown a “ring of opportunities” so that when they finish the program, they can choose what they want to do.

It details that of the 223,081 graduates as of May 26, 23% started or are about to start a business; 29% stay where they trained or entered another job; 27% are looking for a job, 11% return to study and 1% have other interests.

Another of the benefits of the program, according to Vergara Vargas, is that it empowers women, since 60% of current apprentices are female, while 54% of graduates are women who dedicated themselves to caring for children. children, adolescents, the elderly, people with disabilities or illness, activities that are not remunerated.

“This means that the program is empowering women, it is giving them an option of labor and social inclusion beyond the home, that is very important and we are taking actions to be able to somehow give them tools so that they can know their rights “He comments.

