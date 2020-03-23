AMLO reveals plan to shield popular economy from Covid-19

The president pointed out that the first thing will be health, specifically that of the weakest and most vulnerable, such as older adults and those who suffer from a disease.

This Monday, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed the plan that his government has to shield the popular economy against the fight against the coronavirus in Mexico.

From the National Palace, explained that the first thing will be health, specifically that of the weakest and most vulnerable, as in the case of older adults and those who suffer from a disease such as diabetes and hypertension.

“We are preparing well without anticipating the eve so as not to affect the economy any more, because, in effect, the deputies can go home because they are not going to stop winning. We, the public servants, can say: ‘the government is closed’, but they are going to deposit my money and so many, but there are many people, millions of Mexicans who live daily, and then we have to take care of health and, at the at the same time, take care of the economy, ”he said.

The two measures:

-Shipment of four months of support to older adults

-For those who seek life day by day, they will grant batches for well-being

“First the most needy. I think this is shared by all Mexicans, no more bailouts in the style of the neoliberal period that they gave to banks, to big companies, no ”, he commented.

“That they are not even thinking that there will be tax forgiveness, other mechanisms that were used before. If we have to rescue, who should be rescued ?, the poor, “he added.

He said that the most important thing at the moment is to take care of the stages, be precise and at least wear people out economically and emotionally.

“The people are going to help us, the people are going to protect the people, the people are going to heal the people, only at the time. We are going from here to send the notices and I am sure that they will listen to us, ”he said.

“It has already been spreading that if you have fever, if you have a dry cough, if you have difficulty breathing, if your body hurts, be still, calm, but only if you have these symptoms,” he added.

The federal president reiterated that his government has applied a careful, preventive and anticipated policy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which until Sunday has infected 316 people in Mexico.

“Without a doubt, we are one of the first in the world to have started with prevention and, above all, reporting daily on the coronavirus, there is evidence of that,” he stated from the National Palace.

López Obrador pointed out that another decision he made was to put order and not allow any public servant to give his opinion, and even that he himself submitted to the recommendation of the technicians and specialists.

“The third is not to alarm, to act in stages, not to get worn out, not to promote yellowing, the exaggeration ”, he expressed.

“The other thing that is being done is preparing ourselves to be able to face a serious situation and taking care of the economy, so that we do not fall,” he added.

The latter was exemplified by the fact that the border with the United States was not closed for the free flow of the economy and the transit of people who require crossing to one side or the other.

“That helped a lot, that he didn’t go ‘see, the border is closed’; imagine the damage. All that we have been working on. There are different opinions, we respect them, but we have to take care of our economy, because if you are not going to take us longer, the recovery will affect the people, ”he said.

The president pointed out that the country has reservations thanks to the cancellation of Texcoco Airport, which would have meant an expense of 300 billion pesos and, on the other hand, that of Santa Lucia will only cost 80 billion pesos, that is, a difference of 220 billion pesos.

Likewise, He stressed that the fight against Huachicol has allowed them to save, from December 27, 2018 to February 29, 2020, 72 billion pesos. And that tax collection is up 7 percent compared to last year in real terms.