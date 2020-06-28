© Agencia Reforma

El Mencho declared war on AMLO with an attack; 3 more officials targeted by the CJNG

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) affirmed that they will not declare war on anyone, but that there will be no agreement with organized crime, this in reference to the unprecedented attack on drug trafficking in the Mexican capital which was awarded to Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias he Mencho.

“Let’s be clear: we don’t go p. We are not going to use those slobberingWe are not going to violate human rights, massacres are not going to be allowed, but we are going to act and prevent these attacks from being committed and we are not going to make any agreement with organized crime, ”he said in a message.

After the attack against the Secretary of Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, López Obrador said there is a border between the government and the delinquency.

« We are afraid because we are human beings, there is only one important difference: we are not cowardsSo we are moving forward so that we can achieve peace and tranquility with justice with justice, calling on all of us to behave well in order to achieve a better society ”.

AMLO ensured that his government He works to support young people so they don’t get caught by crime and in the intelligence work that helped the officer survive.

“It was known that there was this intention (of an attack) and it was reported, the Secretary of Public Security of Mexico City was warned and therefore brought a more resistant vehicle to face any aggression, and he also was more attentive, cautious and it brought support ”, he expressed.

The president acknowledged that it was a very difficult week with the pandemic of the coronavirus, with the earthquake on Tuesday that struck southern Mexico and the attacking.

López Obrador mourned the death of 10 people in the earthquake and three in the attack on the capital’s secretary of security, but said that this adversity encourages him to continue.

