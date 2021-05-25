AMLO reported that Kamala Harris gave him a file on the disappearance of 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa



AMLO interviewed Kamala Harris remotely.

Photo: EFE / EPA / OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL / EFE

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala harris, delivered to the Mexican Government a file that may contribute to solving the case of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa in 2014, said this Monday the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I asked the vice president to help us, I want to thank her because she already sent me part of the file, I can’t say more, but we already have the answer”, said the president in his morning press conference at the National Palace.

The president of Mexico revealed that he made this request to Harris during their virtual meeting on May 7, in which the main topic was migration and cooperation for the development of southern Mexico and Central America.

“There were other issues we were discussing, but the human rights commission in charge of investigating Ayotzinapa asked me to make a request with the United States Government to obtain a file that the United States authorities have”, exposed.

According to the version of the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), on September 26, 2014 corrupt police from the municipality of Iguala detained the students and handed them over to the Guerreros Unidos cartel, which murdered and incinerated them in a garbage dump in Cocula and threw the remains into a river.

But relatives and an investigation by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) questioned this version of the “historical truth” by pointing out that the bodies could not be burned in that place.

One of López Obrador’s main promises after assuming power in 2018 has been to solve this case because he considers it an emblem of the repression of the “neoliberal period”.

“We care a lot about clarifying Ayotzinapa that is the commitment because also in this case they did not act properly, with rectitude, they lied and we want to know where the young people are and know the whole truth and I have not taken my finger off the line”, he promised at his press conference.

The president has created a truth commission in which the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) and other government agencies such as the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) participate.

López Obrador announced this file two weeks after he meets with Harris in person in Mexico on June 8 to address migration.

“We spoke with her like 15 days ago and there I made the proposal and a week later we had part of the file and they are about to send us the rest this week, so there is cooperation in these cases and we will continue like this”he added.