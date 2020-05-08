President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that officials will present to him this Monday a proposal for the country to return to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic. Read: Infonavit: who benefited from the resale of abandoned houses?

“On Monday they are going to present me with an initial proposal and we want to make you and the Mexicans known on Wednesday or Thursday. It will be put to everyone’s consideration because it is a national plan and it is of course already consulting the people, “he said.

The President assured that the reopening will be carried out in various stages to avoid relapse in infections.

He stressed that the return stages, in the different states, will be governed by traffic lights that will prioritize the different activities.

“We are going to be returning to normality, of course with adherence to health protocols, taking care of ourselves because there has been a lot of effort, sacrifice so that we can return now, rather than what they call a stampede,” he said.

“So, if we have already done most of it, if people have behaved so well that we have been able to flatten the famous curve, what I call taming the pandemic and we have done it because people have helped a lot by staying at home. to take care that the return does not reactivate the pandemic. “

López Obrador indicated that each Secretary is having meetings with specialists in their area to propose the staggered return of each group.

“The Secretary of Public Education is speaking with teachers, with the pedagogical specialists, all consulting, the Secretary of Economy has consultation with businessmen, also consults with their counterparts in the US and Canada; the Secretary of Labor is also participating, it is a group and a proposal will be made, “he said.

