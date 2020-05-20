(Bloomberg) – Hundreds of towns in Mexico that have the green light to reopen refuse to lift their quarantines for fear of a spike in the virus, hurting the president’s grand plan for the country to return to work.

The towns are rejecting the request of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to resume activity despite the fact that they have not registered any case of the virus. Many of them are located in poor and remote regions, including indigenous communities in the southern state of Oaxaca, where medical services are limited.

López Obrador presented its reopening on May 18 with much fanfare, just as new cases of the virus have been reaching daily records and some health experts warned that it is too early to return to work. The president says Mexico is close to overcoming the pandemic, but local governments are questioning his projections amid low rates of COVID-19 testing across the country, and reports of outsourcing of cases and deaths.

Since Monday, schools and companies in more than 300 towns that the President named “municipalities of hope” were allowed to reopen, part of his plan to boost an economy where a contraction of 7.5% is expected this year, worse than the devastating Tequila Crisis of the mid-1990s.

But a problem with that list is that 67% of those towns have not provided a single test to detect the virus, according to Valeria Moy, an economist at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico, who analyzed the public figures for the tests in each town. .

The president “wants to send a signal that everything is fine, despite what the data says,” Moy said in a telephone interview. “It is a bet, where he prefers to reopen and then see what happens.”

During his daily press conference on Tuesday, López Obrador said that local authorities in these municipalities can decide whether they want to reopen or not. “It is not mandatory,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mexico registered 2,713 new cases, a daily record, bringing the total to 54,346. Deaths increased by 334 to 5,666.

Before finally ordering quarantine in late March, López Obrador hugged and kissed supporters on tours across the country and resisted closing the economy, saying it would hurt the poorest. Even once it declared a health emergency, it did not close borders or limit flights.

Most of the governors who rejected the reopening of municipalities in their states are from opposition parties, which raises policy questions in their decisions, but not all.

Separately, Mexico also decided to include mining, construction and automobile manufacturing in its list of essential activities, allowing those industries to resume their activities once safety protocols for workers are established. Mexico has come under increasing international pressure to reopen global supply chains, including auto parts for US manufacturers.

