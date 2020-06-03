President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the economic and social reopening will be rectified in the regions that come to present a Covid-19 outbreak, but in a flexible way. Read: SHCP: Austerity will not affect human rights

“We are going to be observing what is happening and going, I repeat, to take care of the health of the people, we are not going to act rigidly but flexibly, that is, if we need to rectify in any region. If we see that there are regrowths there we call We are also never going to do it in an authoritarian way so that people can help us by staying at home, protecting ourselves, taking care of ourselves, “he said.

In his morning press conference, the President was raised with the concern of some local authorities that in 15 days there would be outbreaks of the pandemic, after starting the “new normal”.

Read: Control what your children see on the internet, check these apps

Read: How to get out of debt? Check these tips

López Obrador said that the reopening of productive activity is being done with great care.

“All productive activity and recreation are not being opened, we are gradually restarting the economic, social, and cultural activity of our Country and we will be observing the behavior of the pandemic, it will not fail to take into account health of the people, that’s the first thing, not to risk people’s lives, “he said.

The Chief Executive recalled that the pandemic does not present itself uniformly in the country and there are regions more affected than others and that is where the greatest attention will be paid.

“Here we are in Campeche and according to the results, it is being seen that the incidence is low, the impact of the pandemic is low. We come from Yucatan and there is also less impact, there is a kind of decline, the same in Cancun (Quintana Roo), “he explained.

“However, we are going to Tabasco and there is still no yield, in Mexico City there is still no clear decline. Then we will be observing what is happening and going, I repeat, to take care of the health of the people.”

.