The President of the United Mexican States, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, made statements that left everyone puzzled, as he ended up accusing three celebrities of being part of an anti-presidential campaign, by the conservatives, who according to him are looking for Most recognized people to create a campaign against himself.

First it begins by accusing Chicharito, who has been expressing himself freely on his social networks about the current situation in the country, which is why AMLO said: “Since they no longer give them, then they are going to climb, so they need to counter this with personalities who They have a greater collective recognition, which is why lately they provoke interviews with a sports character to make him think badly, who by the way had never gotten into talking to me, I liked him very well, well, I still like him because he didn’t think, “he continued.

However, he never mentioned his name, but it was clearly him. To continue, he referred to Thalia, who does not mention her name either, but thanks to what he said it was quite remarkable and messages had been sent previously with statements: “Also A very well-known and very respectable artist.”

Referring to Chicharito, Thalía and Derbez, López “announces” that there is a campaign against him.

He does not understand what is being said because we are concerned about what is happening with the country and we are fed up with his ineptitude and lies.

Video @literalmexico pic.twitter.com/sAkU5nzObN – Gloria Lara (@ GlodeJo07)

April 14, 2020

To conclude with this topic, the President continued referring to Eugenio Derbez as follows: “Now a very well-known comedian with talent who would not say used but is part of this strategy,” identified by all users as Derbéz.

However, the fact that Andrés Manuel makes these accusations is not as alarming as a reality that users detected in his words. Since the president, when mentioning Chicharito, mentions some key words that made many make sense.

Have you finished talking about Thalía, Longe Moco, Chicharito and Derbez? Because while they’re still distracted by it, the #CFE the light has just come up in the middle of the contingency of # COVID19 This is how it supports #Amlo to the poorest and finish burying the economy. pic.twitter.com/1xZlUPsxIT – The fish market in Quarantine (@lonjaVengadora)

April 14, 2020

Well, he says that he liked him, until the moment he decided to give his opinion, something that social network users are considering as a lack of free expression, because according to them in this country you have complete freedom to express your opinion.

At the conference, the president even commented on the idea of ​​a new initiative in which he would deliver ballots in which we would choose whether or not to continue in the presidency something that he would have to do after a legislative reform because it is something totally out of the ordinary .

It remains to be seen what happens after this, since it could mean a great change and as AMLO mentions, the best way to decide is with democratic acts, an idea that presumes whether to fully respect.

Of course, some users dedicated themselves to defending it, while others continued with their displeasure, something that AMLO also mentions as a great social unrest.

