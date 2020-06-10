AMLO recognizes more job losses during the first days of June

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized during his morning press conference that during the first days of June, the job loss formal because of the coronavirus pandemic It continued to rise, so it estimated that in total, there will be an approximate of one million lost seats.

“The first days of June there have also been losses, but we already had a day with no job losses in June,” said the president from the national palace.

In the company of the Secretary of the Treasury and Public Credit, Andrés Manuel López Obrador recalled that during the last month of April, 550 thousand jobs linked to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) were also lost, while those of May will be presented in next days.

“Fortunately, job losses were reduced” with less than 250,000, said the federal president.

Despite this scenario, the President of Mexico said that his administration has planned the creation of 2 million new jobs, in addition to 4 million loans to small entrepreneurs in the formal and informal economy, as well as personal loans.

Informal economy the most affected, says AMLO

AMLO also recognized that the economic sector most affected by the coronavirus pandemic was that of the informal economy, because many merchants “live daily”, for which he assured, his government’s strategy will go “from the bottom up”, to “protect 70 percent of the population”.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hopes to create new places, after the pandemic.

In addition, López Obrador added, during the entry into force of the T-MEC on July 1, his government will also help national and foreign companies so that, he trusts, around 3 million new jobs will be generated, mainly in the sector of maquilas.

“Mexico has a favorable situation, so we are confident that foreign investment will come through the treaty and all this will help us reactivate the economy,” he said.