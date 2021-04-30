AMLO reaffirms power with legislative wave before voting

(Bloomberg) – Mexico’s president is pushing through a series of interventionist reforms, from the energy industry to labor contracts, in a series of hasty legislative votes that will reassert his power ahead of key midterm elections to be held in June.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party just this month passed laws to prohibit labor outsourcing, give the state more power over private companies in the Mexican fuel market, and guarantee radical reform of the courts. The ruling party, which controls Congress alongside allies, is also expected to pass another series of bills before a post-Friday legislative recess.

The reforms adhere to López Obrador’s promises to transform public life in Mexico, increasing the presence of the state and reversing the “neoliberal model” that, according to him, has been behind Mexico’s economic malaise in recent decades. The intense legislative campaign also gives his party more campaign ammunition to show that the government is still battling “the corrupt” after three years in power.

AMLO, as the president is known, has made confrontation with Mexico’s commercial, political and communication elite the main characteristic of his four-decade career. As the June 6 midterm vote approaches, the president has not only pushed to legally reform several key areas of the government, but has also increased his rhetorical attacks on the country’s electoral bodies, saying his members conspire. against democracy.

However, recent laws are vulnerable to being challenged in court. Critics say they are a sign that the president is further centralizing power in a troubling signal for Mexico’s democracy.

That was a seizure of power, according to Valeria Moy, general director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness, an independent think tank that promotes free market ideas, adding that it is one more step towards an even more radical authoritarianism.

Read more

Last month, a judge indefinitely suspended another AMLO-sponsored law that would prioritize state-owned companies over private companies in the electricity market, prompting the president to say he would seek constitutional reform to reverse the decision.

A spokesman for López Obrador declined to comment.

The most recent reforms are also likely to have a greater negative impact on investment, said Ernesto Revilla, head of Latin American economics at Citigroup Inc., who projects that Mexico’s potential annual economic growth could fall from 2.5% to 2%. .

Revilla said in an interview that these are a wide range of reforms that Mexico is undertaking that make it a less flexible economy, with more micro-distortions. Finally, it is increasing the costs of doing business and producing less investment, he added. Revilla was chief economist during part of the previous Administration of Mexico.

Morena is fighting to get a two-thirds majority in the lower house in the June vote along with allies, which would allow him to try to change the Constitution during the second half of AMLO’s term, although he would need the support of the opposition in the Senate .

Here is an overview of recent legislative initiatives in Mexico:

Hydrocarbons

The modification to the country’s hydrocarbons law gives the Government the power to suspend permits for private companies in the fuel market or to use the state-owned firm Petróleos Mexicanos to assume the licenses of its rivals, invoking national security reasons.

Critics fear the law could be used to expropriate private companies in an attempt by the president to turn Pemex, as the oil giant is known, back into a major economic force, reducing competition. Credit rating agencies and the US government have warned that AMLO’s support for losing state companies is depleting public resources.

Courts

Another reform allows a radical reform of the Mexican courts, where corruption and nepotism have been widely documented. However, the legislation included the unexpected extension of the terms of the main judicial officials, including the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Arturo Zaldívar, who is considered an ally of the president and his main legal adviser.

Opposition lawmakers have said the extensions violate the Constitution and warn they are a harbinger of what could happen in the second half of the López Obrador administration.

Telecommunications companies

Congress also passed a bill that will require the registration of biometric data for all mobile phone numbers in the country. The government says the measures are necessary to combat organized crime gangs that operate using prepaid phones. The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) asked the Supreme Court to declare the bill unconstitutional, saying that the personal information of millions of people will be put at risk.

Job

In early April, Morena passed a law to regulate labor outsourcing as part of efforts to combat tax evasion. Some companies use outside entities to employ their workers and avoid paying payroll taxes and social security contributions.

The changes are expected to increase labor costs in Mexico, where many companies have used outsourcing agreements to limit profit sharing rates. The law will introduce criminal penalties for corporate structures that evade taxes.

Railways, etc.

The Senate will vote Thursday on a bill that could reduce the length of rail concessions from 50 to 30 years and impose higher fines for violating the rules, another proposal that has companies concerned that existing contracts made by previous governments can break.

Lawmakers also passed a law limiting public servants’ salaries to the president’s salary, which López Obrador cut, and they are working on a bill that would help preserve the registry of smaller parties that are aligned with Morena. Morena’s leader in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, said this week that electoral laws must be completely reformed.

While this bill or the rail proposal is unlikely to be approved by both houses before this congressional term ends on Friday, Morena could attempt to call an extraordinary session during the summer before the new Congress joins in September. .

Original Note: Mexico’s AMLO Affirms Power With Legislative Blitz Ahead of Vote

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP