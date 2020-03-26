“There is a shortage and at the same time there is hoarding of those who have more economic possibilities and there must be humanitarian, not speculative, non-profit treatment,” said the president.

After participating in a G20 conference call, convened on Wednesday by Saudi Arabia to address the coronavirus pandemic emergency, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He said that in his presentation he made known the vision of the Mexican government to face the health emergency and the economic recovery measures that will be applied.

“I expressed my solidarity, in a very special way the solidarity of the people of Mexico, to the peoples of the world who are suffering from this pandemic. We express that it is essential, as it has been carried out in Mexico, to achieve the participation of the peoplesHe said during the morning conference.

He argued that part of his approach to face the health crisis was to point out that hospitals are not enough, since the participation of people, especially family, is required.

“I repeated that in Mexico, as in other towns, the family is the most important social security institution. That we are turning to the support of Mexican families to protect older adults, to care for patients with diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, pregnant women and that this is essential in the strategy, that we take care of each other and that we “, express.

Regarding the economic recovery process, the federal president stated that He spoke about how vital it will be to give specific attention to family micro-businesses and to all those who work in the so-called informal economy., since when the economy is paralyzed they are being very affected.

Regarding international cooperation, he mentioned the urgency that the United Nations Organization (UN) control everything related to the drug and equipment trade.

“There is a shortage and at the same time there is hoarding of those who have more economic possibilities and there has to be humanitarian, not speculative, non-profit treatment,” he said.

López Obrador pointed out that he also emphasized that the great powers have to help establish a kind of truce so that there are no border closings with unilateral tariff policies, that commercial monopolies do not prevail, that the price of oil is not used to affect the peoples’ economy and block the way for financial speculation, stabilizing the world economy.

“Finally, I spoke of rejecting racism and discrimination and I said, as we repeat here every morning, ‘courage, we are going to win with universal brotherhood,'” he concluded.