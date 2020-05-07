Start direct budget delivery for school improvements. AMLO calls to invest in infrastructure and revive local economy: more than 260 thousand jobs

Works in schools within the economic reactivation plan

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. AMLO reported the start of the delivery of the budget for school improvement, especially at the basic level. He called to invest in works that allow the local economic recovery. It is about the creation of 266 thousand 278 jobs.

The president reported that schools can now pick up resources at designated bank branches.

He asked that these resources be destined to classrooms, multipurpose rooms, bathrooms, that is, that they allow the hiring of local labor.

The dispersion of resources

“… 25 thousand 510 schools are already receiving almost five million pesos” … “they can go to the bank, in this case it is Banco Azteca, to take out 150, 200 or 500 thousand pesos,” he said.

Work fronts

AMLO asked the mothers and fathers committees to help create the work fronts in each of the schools.

«And what we want is for them to help us so that these 25 thousand 510 schools become 25 thousand 510 work fronts…»

«… that, due to the current circumstances, money is not used, to be precise, for computers, which many come to offer different merchandise ..:»

«…, that it be used -and of course it is voluntary- in construction, whether it is to expand classrooms, fences, in multipurpose classrooms, in bathrooms …»

«…, in everything that may mean hiring bricklayers, construction workers: AMLO

He recalled that the delivery is annual and that in subsequent dispersions such resources may be used, for example, computers, among others.

– “But now it is very important to reactivate the construction industry and give it employment, give jobs to construction workers,” he stressed.

The School is Ours

AMLO recalled that in schools, especially at the basic level, it has been decided to directly deliver the maintenance budget to each school.

That is, “not to pass it through government agencies, neither federal nor state nor municipal, but from the Treasury of the Federation to the school, to the society of parents.”

The amounts to distribute

If it is a school of five to 50 students, 150 thousand pesos per school year, he indicated.

He also said that if it is a school with 50 to 150 students, it will receive 200 thousand pesos, finally if it is 150 students and more, 500 thousand pesos.

He explained that schools of up to 50 students are multigrade, they are the small schools that are in the most remote communities.

– “… where one teacher, two teachers, teachers, give up to six grades,” he recalled.

He said that 48,163 school committees are already being attended, which is equivalent to 48,163 educational establishments.

Governing with people

AMLO attracted criticism about the ability of people to build schools or carry out works, such as the construction of housing “we are a responsible society,” he said.

– “This is governing with the people and starting from a criterion that is very difficult to understand, the criterion that we have a responsible society, a conscious people, an honest people.”

Finally the president stressed that what is sought is that the money is invested well and also has a multiplier effect on employment.

Social networks, alternative: transparency, not corrupted: AMLO

“I will always be in favor of liberties” and social networks. “In-depth review”: it is a matter of global interest, stressed the President

AMLO opens the debate on social networks

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. AMLO pointed out that social networks are being misused and expressed interest in preserving them as alternative means to authoritarianism.

In fact AMLO referred to the same Twitter response that coincides with the president regarding the need for politicians to make their investments in social networks transparent.

“To go to a thorough review», cut off the president.

He clarified that it is a question of social networks not deforming and even pointed out that the issue is world-class.

AMLO said the above in the framework of the start of the debate on social networks from the National Palace.

Always in favor of liberties

– «…; I will always be in favor of freedom and social networks– He indicated.

After the above, he referred to the corruption of the conventional media:

«…, But I do not want this important means of communication, which arises after the authoritarian handling of conventional media as an option, as an alternative… »

“… like a fresh air, it is deformed and corrupted as it happened in many cases, not in all, in conventional media before the emergence of social networks”, AMLO said.

Global issue

“It is a global issue and we have to take care of this means of communication because it is being misused”.

Against censorship

Yes, the topic is very interesting, so we opened it to go to a thorough review. I will always be in favor of freedom and social networks.

–“And it is a global issue and we do have to take care of this means of communication, because it is being misused, first, in defending interests linked to crime, common crime and white collar crime”, he denounced.

Cut out epidemic of fake news, only verified: Villamil

Infodemic: Half truths, open falsehoods, covert propaganda. Negative, exaggerated information is addictive and intoxicating. Do not reproduce it

Villamil accused infodemic in Mexico

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. Jenaro Villamil exposed at AMLO’s Mañanera a part of the phenomenon of the use of robots in social networks. This since the president set out to reveal who pays and how is the mechanism of dirty campaigns on networks.

AMLO explained that this is the beginning of a debate and to open said debate Villamil took the floor who does not explain who pays or how to access that information, however he did address central issues such as the so-called infodemic.

The official said that false news generates panic, social mistrust, even, in this period of pandemic, prejudice against medical personnel.

– «The infodemic is not only a problem of false, exaggerated or half-truth contents; is a challenge due to its fast transmission ».

On the other hand, he reported that algorithms are used from the data of each of the users of social networks.

Messages are redirected to the most uninformed or fearful users.

In other words, it is the campaign and brand mechanism with this type of information.

This is the use of algorithms «to direct these messages to the most uninformed or fearful users«.

He explained that the business of those doing the infodemic is to intoxicate social networks and intoxication.

He said that this generates what some they call digital dopamine.

That is, if we listen, see and share negative information, there is an addictive effect on the user.

The above in the same way that we can become addictive to memes and ridicule.

He even said that it is “More perverse because it is about hooking people”, even if it is ridiculous information, the issue is to go viral.

In this sense, the official said that it is about cutting the «drive chains » of false information.

Among other aspects of the subject, Villamil related the definition of Infodemia itself – as the World Health Organization, WHO says it – and attacks on health personnel.

Such attacks under the influence of opinion formed by robots on social networks.

Plan to reopen after coronavirus emergency

AMLO reported that in conjunction with Health, Economy, Foreign Relations, Labor and Education, the standardization plan is being worked on. Stay at home!

The conditions of return to normality are analyzed.

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. AMLO pointed out that the meetings are beginning to define the conditions of return to normality in Mexico, once the coronavirus emergency is over.

In all cases, AMLO pointed out, it is about proceeding cautiously and respecting all sanitary regulations to avoid the transmission of coronavirus.

“We have to think about reopening”, said the president.

AMLO reported that work is beginning on the opening plan, «Analyze the process of normality and back to school based on the projections that are available».

Opening by sectors

After revealing that yesterday there was a meeting with the institutions involved and made it clear that from that event is that actions will be taken to return to normality.

I mean, for example, back to school, in which regions and modalities.

Another example that the president tried was the case of the industry, in its different branches: construction, tourism, export.

Relationship with the United States

“Today we are going to make the first analysis of this situation, we are aware of the interrelationship between production and trade with the United States”, said.

He specified that Mexico the main commercial partner of the United States and «production chains are linked ».

Even open early

“In the Mexican industry we have even been asked to open the United States in advance«, Highlighted from the National Palace.

He explained that it is about opening some production lines because they require at least three days to prepare.

All reopening will be done taking care of the health always

The President said that «Everything is being seen taking care of health».

That is to say “Taking care that the epidemic will not return or that there will be outbreaks where there is control.”

Consequently calculations are being made of the number of workers who will return and under what conditions.

I mean is being “Considering risk, number of workers, care in plants, everything that implies”, guaranteed AMLO.

And he stressed: «but we do have to think about reopening ».

The note in anticipation of overcoming the current phase of the epidemic that is at its foreseeable highest peak and that, sIf the Healthy Distance is saved – quarantine – it will allow us the orderly return.

Campaign en Stay at home ’is authoritative, to bet conscientiously: AMLO

Too authoritative tone. He asks that he withdraw for instilling fear. Maturity of citizenship, we live a democracy, we do not want a dictatorship: AMLO

AMLO, trust in people

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. The President of the Republic criticized the «Stay at home» campaign, as authoritarian. He claimed the citizen conscience and the maturity of the people of Mexico. It’s not necesary.

AMLO referred to the fact that said campaign seeks that citizens respect quarantine has a “Too authoritative tone”.

Even President AMLO is pronounced that said campaign be withdrawn from the media.

In that sense stressed over and over again that he trusts the maturity of people to comply with the recommendations of the health authorities.

– “I do not think the campaign is necessary so that people do not go out and stay at home, but with an overly authoritarian tone and also instilling fear” – was what he mentioned.

He said that the campaign deals with “citizens as if they were not responsible and they were not demonstrating that they are consciously participating and avoiding leaving their homes ».

I respectfully do not endorse that campaign

Of course, the president spoke out for the freedom of those who promote that campaign but at the same time does not endorse said campaign.

By way of emphatic AMLO was detached from any kind of authoritarianism.

And it is that the president also expressed that said media campaign, it is even authoritative in superlative mode.

– “So I respectfully do not endorse that campaign, I am not a supporter of authoritarianism,”or … », he said.

At that time, it characterized the campaign “Stay at home”: – «…, and I think that campaign is more than authoritative »-.

Therefore, he added: «Hopefully they will withdraw it and that we trust in the maturity of the citizens who will continue helping by staying at home and complying with all the recommendations ».

After delimiting the people of Mexico as mature and responsible, he stressed that the solution to the problem of the pandemic is resolved in democratic terms:

“We live in a democracy, we do not want a dictatorship, we do not even accept the cares and dictatorial thought.”