President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized the Mexican migrants, to whom he promised that his Government will disperse 100 billion pesos a month, on average, both in credits and in support for the most poor.

During his morning conference, the President made reference to the heroic feat of the Mexican Army, which defeated the French and stressed the importance that this commemoration is also held in the United States, where the celebrations have reached the White House.

When addressing the issue, he recognized the nationals who work in the neighboring country and who have increased the amount of remittances sent to Mexico to reach 4 billion dollars in the past month of March, which represents an increase in the 35 percent.

“Our countrymen sent their relatives almost 100 billion pesos, in March, about 10 million shipments, $ 380 on average, per shipment, 9 thousand pesos per shipment for 10 million beneficiaries, recipients of those resources,” he said. .

“In these times we are very grateful to our migrant countrymen, living heroes. This commits us to continue supporting the people of Mexico. I can send you to say that we are going to do the same, each month, on average, 100 billion pesos will they are going to disperse. ”

López Obrador explained that the resources will go down to the communities and homes in the form of credits for small family, personal and housing businesses, as well as social programs to strengthen the popular economy.

“This is how we are going to get ahead. Thank you very much for this support and this way of showing solidarity with your relatives, with a Mexican, it is an injection of solidarity, of true support, that support if you see it,” he said.

