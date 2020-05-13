President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He has presented his “new normal” plan, with which he spoke of the reopening of the various activities in the country.

The healthy distance journey has become one of the most critical stages in Mexico, since it has imposed the closure of businesses and limits on the activities that people are allowed to live in shelter at home and with social distancing and this day is They have given dates that will gradually limit their effects on people.

This Monday the president presented the plan of what he said, it will be the “new normal” that is lived after the passage of COVID-19 in the country, which until this Tuesday added more than 38 thousand 300 positive cases to this pathogen.

From May 14 to 17, sanitary fences will be established to protect the Esperanza municipalities, as the municipalities have been called without positive cases of COVID-19 and which will be the ones that begin with the reopening.

On May 18 the process of reopening begins in the municipalities of La Esperanza (269 in 15 states) in educational and commercial activities.

From May 18 to 31, it will prepare for the reopening in industries such as construction and mining.

On June 1, a regional traffic light system starts, similar to the “Today does not circulate” system for various activities.

Red allows essential public and occupational health measures. Within the orange color, the activities that can be carried out are increased and will allow limited work activities, as well as limited activities in public spaces and the departure of vulnerable people with maximum care.

When the traffic light is yellow, activities will be expanded. With the green traffic light, absolute activity is allowed in categories such as work, operating essential and non-essential activities, the operation of public spaces is allowed and care for vulnerable people is only control, in addition to reactivating this color school activities.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299