MEXICO – Within hours of opening the country’s economic activities, despite being at the peak of infections, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented a decalogue to face the “new normal”, in which each citizen must act “independently , with judgment and responsibility “.

Through a video, the president on Saturday listed his lines of action against the pandemic and unleashed a controversy in which criticism points out that it is a collection of good wishes that are not up to the moment.

Mexicans, López Obrador said, “have already had enough time to familiarize ourselves with the medical recommendations and sanitary provisions” promoted by the country’s Health authorities “and now is the time to put them into practice according to our own criteria.”

“We must fully recover the sense of freedom and decide ourselves based on what we have learned how to protect ourselves from contagion and disease,” said López Obrador.

He said that “after long, painful and uncertain days” due to the pandemic, he suggested to the population “in a respectful way” some attitudes that they might experience “to safely go out on the street, carry out our usual activities and live without fear or fear “

López Obrador recalled that without authoritarianism on the part of the Mexican Government, “the majority of people, in a very disciplined and even stoic manner, have obeyed the instructions of the political and health authorities” such as staying at home, keeping a healthy distance and applying, as never before, personal hygiene measures.

He stressed that this strategy was essential to avoid an exponential growth in infections, not to saturate hospitals and to save as many lives as possible.

The president said that to assume the construction of the new normality, various actions and attitudes must be assumed.

Among others, he asked his fellow citizens to always stay informed of sanitary provisions and to continue to follow the recommendations to take care of themselves and minimize the risk of contagion.

He also asked to act with optimism, turn his back on selfishness and individualism and be supportive and human and not allow himself to be enveloped by the material, in addition to moving away from consumerism.

He recalled that, faced with the danger of contagion, the best medicine is prevention and the adoption of prevention and hygiene measures.

The president called to defend the right to enjoy nature and to eat well “opt for the natural, the fresh and nutritious” and drink plenty of water.

He asked to be physically activated, “to exercise according to our age or physical condition, in addition to meditating and applying everything that is considered to be good for your body.”

Likewise, he asked to eliminate racist, classist, sexist and discriminatory attitudes in general and to reinforce cultural values.

In addition, he told his citizens that whether or not they have a religion “seek a path of spirituality,” a purpose in life, “something that strengthens you internally.”