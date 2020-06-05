June 5, 2020 | 6:37 pm

The new Dos Bocas Refinery will be inaugurated on June 1, 2022, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported this Friday, three months after the consultation for the revocation of the mandate scheduled for March of that year.

The president said in a conference from the work that Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy and in charge of the project, promised to deliver the project four years after the “democratic victory of Mexico”, referring to the 2018 elections that gave him the presidency of the country.

“I am sure that we will open the refinery on June 1. On March 21, 2022 we inaugurated the Felipe Ángeles airport, in June the refinery, and a year later the Maya Train, ”said López Obrador.

He also said that the opening of Dos Bocas will complement the project to achieve energy self-sufficiency that includes the rehabilitation of the national refining system, which includes six complexes throughout the country.

“We have to be self-sufficient in gasoline, diesel, food. This does not mean breaking relations with any country, we will always maintain a policy of cooperation with all the peoples and governments of the world, ”he declared.

Nahle, for his part, explained that so far Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has received 16,561 million pesos (mp) through PTI Infraestructura de Desarrollo, its subsidiary in charge of the project.

Of these resources, 16,527 million pesos have been used.

1,424 mp in advance to the builders of packages 1, 2, 3, 4 and 61,357 mp for basic engineering licensors 4,603 for the dredging, splicing, compacting and relocation of power lines by the Federal Electricity Commission3,428 mp in the engineering development of packages 1, 2, 3, 4 and 61,025 million pesos in foundations186 million pesos in reinforcing steel155 million pesos in concrete473 million pesos in permits, studies and technical assistance1,620 million pesos in advance of procurement of critical equipment1,450 million pesos in advance of procurement of plant modules 806 mp in advance of procurement of plant modules of Samsung packages 2 and 3

This week, the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF), the Ministry of Energy (Sener) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) agreed on an advanced inspection of the Dos Bocas Refinery.

In a statement, the ASF reported that this agreement will be independent of the rest of its constitutional powers, regarding the exercise of the review of public accounts.

The announcement about the advanced inspection of the work came after the publication of a journalistic work involving the energy secretary, Rocío Nahle, in an alleged case of influentialism in the allocation of a contract for about 5,000 mp.