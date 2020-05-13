May 12, 2020 | 7:50 pm

Mexico is in the process of returning from confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic; This Tuesday, the Health Council announced López Obrador’s plan to return to “the new normal”.

The plan, approved during the third meeting of the permanent session, contemplates the resumption of activities in sectors such as construction, mining and manufacturing of transport equipment, in addition to a list of essential industries that have operated during the health emergency.

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, heads from the National Palace, the Third Meeting of the permanent session of the Council General, which takes place virtually.

The agreements are:

The construction, mining and manufacturing of transport equipment are included in the list of essential activities. Restrictions are released for school and work activities in non-contagious municipalities that are neighboring with also contagious-free municipalities. All companies and establishments will apply sanitary measures of mandatory in the workplace, which will be issued by the Ministry of Health, the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. From June 1, 2020, the Ssa will define a weekly traffic light for each state . Each color will allow certain economic, educational and social activities with specific intensity levels.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, specified that the agreements approved in the López Obrador plan are not a complete release.

The principle of maximum caution always applies

Hugo López Gatell

During the afternoon conference on Tuesday, he reiterated that the government wants to prevent a large number of people from returning “at once” to public space and mobility, since the extension to May 30 of the National Day of Social Distance was announced.