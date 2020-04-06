For the historian Lorenzo Meyer, the crisis has to be taken as a moment of decisions and of carrying out a different economic policy.

The economic recovery plan announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was more a report in which he praised what has been done, more than an urgent call to action in the face of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he said Denise Dresser.

“What I saw was a president who Instead of presenting an emergency plan, he seemed to speak only to himself, look in the mirror, and applaud what he saw there. He did not mark a different route map altered by the coming recession, he insisted on walking on the road traveled, which will only deepen it, “said the political scientist during the Aristegui Live Analysis Table.

“What it has achieved with this “no plan” is to place Mexico in a very vulnerable situation, at the mercy of dead ideas, unfeasible projects, derisory figures and promises that cannot be fulfilled, such as creating 2 million jobs in a context of economic contraction, ”he said.

Dresser considered that Mexicans are at the mercy of someone who does not seem to understand the logic of countercyclical policies and who does not understand the importance of preserving employment so as not to produce more poor people.

He even added that the federal president also neglects the poor, since social programs only benefit 22 million poor, when there are more than 50 million in the country.

“He repeats that his strategy is the poor first, but if he continues along this same path, he will end up swelling his ranks,” he said.

“It would seem that he lives in a dimension far from reality, where he does not understand that without economic growth the collection will fall. We have a very fragile fiscal situation, but that does not imply continuing to collect taxes in a context in which if there is a brutal economic contraction, companies will go bankrupt and no one will pay taxes, “he said.

“Yesterday, Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the opportunity to inaugurate a state pact and redefine the role of the state in a leftist way to face the emergency and, instead, announced more of the same, that over time it will get worse of the same“He added.

In contrast, the historian Lorenzo Meyer He pointed out that the announcement made by the President from the National Palace shows that the State intends to increase its spending and participation in relation to the sectors that are below the social pyramid.

“The fiscal strength of the Mexican State is very relative, we have known this for a long time. In Mexico, very few taxes are collected and the part of the GDP with which the fiscal amount is compared is one of the lowest in Latin America, and that of Latin America is very low compared to Europe and the United States, ”he explained.

“We have a weak treasury, there is not much to fall back on. Then, it is taken by the president to put emphasis on the most unprotected sectors, leaving the middle classes somewhat aside, “he said.

Meyer reported that the crisis must be taken everywhere as a moment of decisions and of carrying out a different economic policy.

“It can be seen that the government’s decision was made based on the least favored social base, but this has left the business sector quite unhappy,” he said.

“Entrepreneurs are somewhere in the middle between launching themselves again against Andrés Manuel and his project or saying: ‘we are going to reformulate our project and we are not going to fight, we grant you that you are right, but partial, in worrying about the poor and sectors less favored, but we are the engine of the economy, ‘”he added.

Meanwhile, for the academic Sergio Aguayo, the first president decided to play all his capital as ruler to his formula and recipe.

“We will see if the Mexican model to face the coronavirus, unemployment, famine, inflation and the depreciation of the peso are sufficient; that he was the character capable of interpreting the story better than anyone and that his recipe is going to be successful, or if his critics are right, “he stressed.

It also indicated that it has begun to detect a new phenomenon, which has to do with that for a significant number of actors, López Obrador is no longer an interlocutor with whom you can dialogue hoping that he will listen to the points of view, and this has generated the birth of new faces such as Javier Corral, Claudia Sheinbaum and Enrique Alfaro.