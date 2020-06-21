The recession will hit the Latin American countries more 3:25

(CNN Spanish) – In his daily conference, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pointed out that despite the number of infected by covid-19, 120,102 as of June 8, and the little more than 14,000 deaths, the country has been able to cope with the pandemic and flatten the epidemic curve.

“Scientists have achieved this flattening of the epidemic curve and that allowed us to prepare and save lives, because those who died do hurt a lot, especially their families and friends, but many have also been saved, because hospitals were not saturated and it was because of the doctors’ recommendations ”.

Despite this, he indicated, “I wish with all my soul that this nightmare is over.”

The health authorities, however, pointed out that there are still several weeks in which more cases will be presenting every day, since the epidemic is active.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, indicated that the situation has not been overwhelmed by the series of interventions that have been carried out to limit mobility in the public space, and gave as an example what is presented in the Valley of Mexico, which It includes Mexico City and several municipalities in the State of Mexico, where it indicated that if the curve had not acted, it could have reached 40,000 cases each day at the maximum point.

“That would have exceeded hospital capacity, it would have caused a disaster,” he said.

For now, the traffic light continues to be red – at maximum risk – throughout the country, so they have reiterated their call to continue with prevention measures.