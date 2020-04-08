It proposes to create two million jobs in nine months via public investment and the granting of loans to SMEs; analysts and businessmen see the plan as insufficient.

..- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered greater austerity in his government and investments to safeguard jobs on Sunday, amid criticism from businessmen who see insufficient his plan to revive the country’s economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The formula that we are applying for the transitory crisis is the sum of three basic elements: greater public investment for social development, full employment, and republican honesty and austerity,” the president said in a message to the nation.

“Nothing will make us go back to the past,” stressed López Obrador, rejecting the application of countercyclical fiscal policies, consisting of large capital injections, such as those recently approved in the United States and other countries to face the economic blow of the pandemic.

“The economic recovery plan that we are applying does not conform to the neoliberal model (…) we have already broken the mold that was used to apply the so-called countercyclical policies that only favored inequality and corruption,” added the president.

Among the provisions to boost the economy, he highlighted the creation of two million jobs in nine months by stimulating public investment to create jobs, and by granting loans to small businesses.

In addition, it will advance four months of payment of pensions designated to social programs for older adults, students and people with disabilities, in the face of the health contingency.

“President López Obrador’s Report is not what employers expected, what they need. The consequences can be serious, ”wrote Francisco Cervantes, president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) of Mexico, on Twitter.

The leftist leader, who has dramatically tightened the government’s budget belt since taking office in December 2018, warned that his austerity policy will be applied “more rigorously” to deal with the coronavirus crisis, which he insisted will be temporary.

Such measures include the reduction of his salary and that of all his secretaries of state, the elimination of bonuses from high public officials, as well as the reduction of operating expenses and government advertising.

He also said that his government will not increase public debt to fund emergency measures.

“To finance the plan, without increasing taxes, it will resort to using the savings from the Stabilization Fund of Budgetary Income and the resources that were kept in trusts,” he added.

López Obrador also announced that next week he will announce an investment program in the energy sector for about $ 13.5 billion, while the indebted state oil company Pemex will obtain extra resources for about $ 2.588 billion “because the tax burden will be reduced “

Megaprojects continue

The president also maintained that the three emblematic projects of his government will remain firm: the construction of the Santa Lucía Airport in the Mexican capital, and the new Dos Bocas refinery and a passenger train known as the Maya Train, both in the southeast of the country.

Analysts and opponents question the profitability of such projects as well as the relevance of keeping them on track when an economic slowdown is expected.

“It is a speech full of contradictions. There is talk of savings and austerity, while considering the waste of resources on absurd projects, ”wrote the economist Valeria Moy on Twitter.

The Mexican economy, the second largest in Latin America, would contract around 4% this year, according to estimates by the government itself and the consensus of analysts, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will defeat the coronavirus, we will reactivate the economy, and Mexico will continue to stand,” said López Obrador when concluding his message.

Until this Sunday, Mexico registered 2,143 positive cases of coronavirus and 94 deaths.