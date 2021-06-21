AMLO. Morena supports reforms promoted by López Obrador: Ignacio Mier

Morena in the Chamber of Deputies announces its unrestricted support for the reforms that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will promote in electrical, electoral and National Guard matters that will become substantial issues to be carried out in this next legislature, confirmed the coordinator of this Parliamentary Group, Ignacio Mier.

“The President of Mexico and the legislators who were reelected, as well as those who arrive for the first time in the Congress of the Union, we are united by a fundamental nation project to establish the Fourth Transformation and we will support and promote it without haggling,” declared Ignacio Wed

He said that once again the popular mandate was inclined in the last elections in a majority way by the Together We Make History Coalition and this means that the hope for a better future and a fairer country is a reality.

On another issue, Mier Velazco agreed on the need to thoroughly rethink an electoral reform that ranges from reviewing the viability of having multi-member legislators, as well as the basic functions of the electoral referee and the financing of political parties.

“I think that what has to be deepened is the electoral referee, the control, the financing of political parties and the number of deputies that make up the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic,” said Deputy Ignacio Wed

He considered that the INE has deviated from its functions of referee and guarantor of the electoral process in its technical and operational form, to lean towards a political role that tries to influence the citizen’s decision.

Unfortunately, he said, now the INE intervenes to put and remove candidates with disproportionate decisions and based on party interests and power groups, and that can no longer continue to happen in a democratically mature country as demonstrated in the last elections.

For this reason, he said that he will put for the consideration of the Parliamentary Group that in the next legislature these issues are included in the priority agenda, as well as the constitutional reforms of the President.

“We are going to continue in the search for agreements and I am sure that in other political parties there will be a coincidence of transforming Mexico with justice and always looking after the interests of the people,” said the coordinator of the Moreno deputies until today.

jcp