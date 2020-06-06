Before a new OPEC meeting, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ruled out that Mexico will increase the cut in oil production. Read: AMLO: If Alfaro has proof, let him know

“OPEC members have already been informed of our position, we are complying with reducing our oil production by 100,000 barrels, we have already complied and there are countries, according to the same OPEC report, that have not fully complied with these adjustments, we We could not further adjust our production, we have already closed oil wells to fulfill the commitment we made, this is being seen well by the OPEC and non-OPEC countries, the fulfillment of Mexico, “he said.

“We have no problem, Rocío Nahle has informed me that this meeting is indeed going to take place this weekend, she is going to accompany me on the tour and will be watching the meeting. She will participate even when I do it by phone, that’s how it will be in general, but it won’t be anywhere, but rather it may be defining Mexico’s position by phone. “

Read: US would denounce companies in Mexico for child labor

Read: AMLO plans to open another refinery in Mexico

He indicated that the countries that have complied with the cuts are demanding that those that have not complied.

“Not only Mexico, the countries that have already complied are demanding it, that they all comply, it is an item on the agenda and that the agreement be reached again, now there are better conditions and the experience that when there is no agreement we all affect ourselves, We are all hurt, there has to be an agreement, I do not see the same situation as before, it is that those who lagged behind have not complied, they do and the possibility is ahead, depending on the behavior of the world economy, “he added.