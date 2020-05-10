AMLO: We are preparing for the return of activities 1:06

(CNN Spanish) – The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Thursday that the start of the country’s economic activity will be done gradually and announced that next Monday it will be analyzed when it would be convenient to start.

“Next Monday we are going to hold an analysis and proposal meeting to start opening the country. We are thinking that it could happen on May 17, but

in municipalities where there are no cases of coronavirus and where they also have no neighborhood with municipalities that have affected people ”.

López Obrador said that there are regions in the country where no cases of covid-19 have been reported and it is “there with sanitary fences, where we could open”, although it will depend, he said, on the progress of the epidemic at this peak stage.

He reported that the return to normality will be made according to a calendar in which the contagion levels of each territory will be taken into account. “Yesterday we met, there was talk of a kind of traffic light, a contribution made by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to put green where there is no problem, yellow if there are infections but few, and red where there are problems.”

From that calendar, productive activities would be restarted in sectors such as the construction industry, export companies, the automotive branch,

tourism “and other activities, of course this includes back to school, which also has to be staggered and under a health protocol.”

In his morning conference, the president again defended his emerging plan to face the contingency. “We are applying a different economic and social policy. Before it was to rescue the richest and make the country indebted, now we are acting with austerity, not allowing corruption, not getting into debt and protecting those most in need. ”

López Obrador insisted that priority will be given to small family businesses with the direct delivery of three million loans, with low interests and with terms

three years. In this sense, he explained that small business owners would receive individual credits for the equivalent of one thousand dollars that they would begin to pay three months after their delivery.

