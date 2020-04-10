Trump promised to consult with those responsible for supply in his country the possibility of supplying fans and monitors for Mexico, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

He President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took the call with his counterpart from the United States, Donald Trump, to ask him to sell Mexico 10,000 fans and 10,000 monitors to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I told him that we know of the very difficult situation they are going through, the lack of fans in general, of monitors, but I also expressed to him that they have more possibilities; They have more plants, they have more technological development and more economic resources, ”he said during the morning conference this Friday.

The federal president pointed out that Trump replied that he would consult with those in charge of supplying these equipment. and that I would speak to him this afternoon to give him an answer about.

“I want to thank you, regardless of the result, for listening to us, for giving you time and for being kind enough to speak personally to inform us about the request we have made to you,” he said.

Call with China

At 8:15 a.m. this Friday, López Obrador held a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, to thank the supply of medical equipment and also to see the possibility of acquiring more. The purpose is not to have problems with lack of beds, fans, monitors, he said.

“Be prepared for the possibility of contagion, disease and we have a way to care, hospitalize the sick to intensive care and save lives. We are dedicated to that, to prepare ourselves ”, he maintained.