Mexico City.- The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accepted that he was wrong in a video that he posted this Sunday on social networks.

The first president of the nation commented that in his speech he mentioned the year 2002 when he wanted to refer to 2022.

“This message has an error, I am talking about 2002, although later when he repeated he mentioned the correct thing: 2022. I apologize because I do not use a script, I say what I feel,” the chief executive posted.

During the speech, he said that in 2002 a revocation of mandate would be presented, when referring to 2022.

This message has an error, I am talking about 2002, although later when I repeat I mention the correct thing: 2022. I apologize because I do not use a script, I say what I feel.https: //t.co/ucaaRJ7vA2 pic.twitter.com/SeGfHbYzla – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 31, 2020

On the other hand, AMLO commented that starting this Monday the “new normal” begins and recalled that he will tour Cancun as part of the restart of his activities.

In addition, he asked his “adversaries” not to “eat anxieties” since in 2022 people can be called and decide whether or not to continue as President of the Republic.

Yesterday, in various states of the country, protests were held to demand that the federal president resign, for what they considered to have been a poor leadership of the country.

“We have to go forward and continue with the transformation of public life in Mexico because the plague, not a pandemic, the plague that has harmed Mexico the most has been corruption and we must banish corruption and that is why we cannot give a single step back, that is not understood by our adversaries who protest, who want me to resign, that I leave the government, “he said.

“Do not eat cravings; I established the rules myself because I am a man of principles, I will not be in the government if the people do not support me, they do not support me, ”said the federal president from his home in Palenque.

