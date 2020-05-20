President López Obrador rejected the initiative for the Inegi to measure the concentration of wealth, since he said that only public servants have the obligation to report on their assets. Likewise, he considered that this is not the way to know inequality in the Country. Lea López Gatell warns: June 1 does NOT return to normal

“I do not think it is correct. It must be kept private. The obligation to disclose heritage assets is exclusively for public servants. We are obliged to disclose our assets. He did not consider this proposal appropriate,” he said in morning conference.

“It is not making known or demanding that people be forced to say how much they have, that I do not see as appropriate.”

Read Infonavit: supports during coronavirus emergency

Read IMSS: 3 axes of the Economic Reactivation Plan after COVID-19

The President assured to avoid inequality it is necessary to fight corruption.

“In order for there not to be so much inequality, the best thing is for the government to help the majority of Mexicans to climb little by little. It will move up the social ladder and inequality will not deepen,” he explained.

That illegal businesses are not allowed, that corruption is not allowed, that is what produces inequality. Inequality was produced in Mexico by corruption. If there is no corruption there will be no inequality. “

López Obrador reiterated his call for no waste, to lower consumerism and extravagance. Let frivolity be decreased. In addition to Mexico being an example of austerity, sobriety and not consumption.

“What Díaz Mirón said, but convincing ‘No one has the right to the superfluous as long as there are human beings who lack the indispensable,'” he said.

The President of Morena, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, proposed to provide the Inegi with constitutional powers to measure the concentration of wealth. He argued that it is the only way to know the level of inequality in the Country.

The initiative, which is part of a proposal called the National Unity and Solidarity Agreement, affirms that the information provided by the Inegi on the highest decile must provide more elements, such as the strata that comprise it.

PRI, PAN and PRD also rejected Morena’s proposal by accusing that it violates the rights protected in the Constitution and in international instruments signed by Mexico.

.