The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lamented the death of actress Isela Vega. «She passed away at the age of 81, she was an extraordinary, libertarian woman. (…) I send my condolences to all his family members, ”said AMLO. The actress was active in her later years after participating in the hit Netflix series “La casa de las Flores” playing the role of Doña Victoria Aguirre.