Jonathan Heath stated that President López Obrador is right when he points out that a new indicator of “well-being” should be developed.

The deputy governor of Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Jonathan Heath, stated that the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador he is right when he points out that a new indicator of “should be developedwellness“Since the Gross domestic product (GDP) is not enough.

We need to measure the well-being, happiness of people. Is right? Of course. Where to start Going to the Inegi that has been on the subject for several years ”, stressed the economist on his Twitter account.

He argued that on the page of National Institute of Statistic and Geography (Inegi), in the tab “Research”, you will find under “Experimental Statistics”The project of“ Subjective Well-being ”. You will see there that the measuring the progress of societies it emerges from an international consensus.

On the INEGI page, in the “Research” tab, you will find under “Experimental Statistics” the project of “Subjective Well-being”. They will see there that the measurement of the progress of the societies arises from an international consensus. – Jonathan Heath (@ JonathanHeath54) May 21, 2020

The greatest influence in measuring the well-being and progress of societies comes from the Stiglitz-Sen-Fitoussi Commission on measuring economic performance and social progress, he said.

The Commission for the Measurement of Economic Performance and Social Progress (CMEPSP) is an investigative commission created in 2008 by the French government, in order to analyze how to measure the progress and wealth of a nation, beyond the GDP measure.

Joseph Stigiltz, 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics, Amartya Sen, the 1998 Nobel Prize in Economics and Jean Paul Fitoussi, Intellectual Leader of Neo-Keynesianism are the main authors of this proposal, added the Banxico official.

Joseph Stigiltz, 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics, Amartya Sen, 1998 Nobel Prize in Economics and Jean Paul Fitoussi, Intellectual Leader of Neon-Keynesianism are the main authors of this proposal. – Jonathan Heath (@ JonathanHeath54) May 21, 2020

With information from Notimex