June 10, 2020 | 8:44 am

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is confident that the Mexican economy will recover quickly and predicted that it will have a “V” shape, while financial institutions and the same Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, have indicated that it will be in the form of a “dove”.

Some analysts talk that it will be like an ‘L’, that we fell and that we will be at the bottom for some time. My forecast is that it will be a ‘V’, that we fell, hit bottom and go up,

López Obrador indicated in his conference this Wednesday at the National Palace.

A recovery in the shape of a “V” suggests that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shows a contraction and subsequently growth is at least to the same degree.

According to the expectations of analysts consulted by Citibanamex, Mexico’s GDP in 2020 will fall by 7.8% and in 2021 growth will be 2.5%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, whose forecast points to a 10% contraction this year and 2% growth the next.

What does the Treasury and Banxico say?

The owner of the Treasury has other information. According to Arturo Herrera’s forecasts, the Mexican economy will have a recovery in the form of a “dove” – a term that refers to the Nike logo – as it will be “fast, but asymmetric”, that is, the recovery will take longer than the fall .

The economic recovery goes step by step with the recovery of employment, wages and, therefore, the well-being of our population at a time that has been particularly hard for business and the family economy.

Herrera said in a video posted on June 2.

Meanwhile, Banco de México proposes three scenarios on the economic recovery.

Under the “V” shaped scenario, GDP will drop 4.6% this year and next year a growth of 4%.

With a “deep V” shape, the central bank predicts a drop of up to 8.8% and in 2021 a recovery of 4.1%; and with the “deep U” scenario, GDP will decrease 8.3% this year and the following again a contraction of 0.5%.

López Obrador said that the economy should be opened little by little, as it was done with mining, construction and the automotive industry, and anticipated that the loss of jobs in May was 350,000, a smaller fall than in April, when they were eliminated. 550,000 formal jobs.

Data on formal employment will be published by IMSS on Friday.