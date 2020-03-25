The president said that although many asked him to close flights like the United States, his government said no “because we have many civilians outside that we have to bring.”

“Today I gave the instruction to the Air Force to use airplanes to bring Mexicans from Argentina with all health care and also to carry Argentines,” said the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The above, after at least 50 Mexicans are stranded in the South American country, which took strong measures to prevent further Covid-19 infections and is currently in a mandatory total quarantine for the epidemic.

From the National Palace, the federal president criticized the voices that have asked him to stop everything and make a curfew “In an alarmist way, in a yellowish way.”

“Still last weekend I went to Oaxaca, I went to a restaurant, I ate with a lady, I made a video and they accuse me that how do I go to an inn and I would say to them, why not go if it is not prohibited? Furthermore, our strategy is very clear, ‘we are going to protect ourselves and we are going to protect the most vulnerable,’ which is what we are doing, but we must try as little harm as possible, so that the remedy is not more expensive than the disease, ”he said.

He reiterated that the federal government has acted responsibly and it has gradually graduated the measures, which has allowed the Mexican economy not to collapse completely.

“For example, we were being asked to follow the same US measure, to close all flights, and we said do not. First, because we have a lot of countrymen outside that we have to bring ”, he maintained.

“We are doing all this to take care, without saying ‘we don’t care about our health.’ Of course we care a lot, the most important thing is life, but we are taking care that the economic deterioration is not greater than necessary and seek to recover soon. To return to normality with the measures that we are going to take, which we do not consider must necessarily be the same measures that have been taken in other times of crisis, which have even lent themselves to corruption, ”he added.